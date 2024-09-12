    Web3 Solution AirMoney Degn Device Goes Live

    article image
    Dan Burgin
    DePIN device allows users to go beyond crypto storage
    Thu, 12/09/2024 - 15:38
    DePIN device allows users to go beyond crypto storage
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    AirMoney has announced the launching of a new Degn Device at TOKEN2049, a hardware solution designed for DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks).

    The official launch is set for Sept. 18 in Singapore.

    Unlike traditional hardware wallets focused solely on storage, the Degn Device allows users to actively engage with Web3 protocols by running nodes, earning tokens through proof of activity and interacting with decentralized applications (dApps).

    The device offers seamless access to trading, staking and gaming, all from a secure environment. Users can trade with Bybit, adjust leverage using a physical knob and access dApps like Synesis One’s Workspace. The device's OLED buttons make crypto interaction more intuitive while ensuring full asset custody.

    The AirMoney device advances crypto hardware beyond the era of passive storage. Just like the Kindle was built for reading, AirMoney is purpose-built for crypto, offering users a gateway to the decentralized economy where they can actively trade, stake, and earn from a single, powerful device,” AirMoney CEO Kryzstof Gagacki said.

    Preloaded with native tokens, the AirMoney Degn Device empowers users to participate in decentralized finance (DeFi) and earn tokens, marking a shift from passive storage to active crypto engagement.

    #DePIN
    About the author
    article image
    Dan Burgin

    Dan is a news editor and writer with 12 years of experience in finance and emerging technologies, with a strong focus on crypto. Covering a broad spectrum of topics, from fintech startups to AI, he provides an in-depth overview of the current state of the crypto market, along with insights into its potential for future disruption.

