Advertisement
AD

Vitalik Buterin Draws Attention to Price of Ethereum Blobs: What Is It?

Advertisement
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Vitalik Buterin's recent post regarding Ethereum blob pricing has drawn attention to intricacies of Ethereum blockchain economics
Sun, 3/03/2024 - 15:09
Vitalik Buterin Draws Attention to Price of Ethereum Blobs: What Is It?
Cover image via youtu.be
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin recently drew attention to the predicted cost of "blobs" on the Ethereum network, highlighting potential economic ramifications. Blobs, introduced by Ethereum Improvement Proposal (EIP) 4844, are data bundles roughly 125 kilobytes in size that can be attached to transactions.

Related
Ethereum ETF in 2024? Top Crypto Lawyer Pessimistic

Buterin compared current data transmission costs on Ethereum with projections from Polymarket, a prediction market platform. According to current gas prices, transmitting 125 kB of data (calldata) costs approximately 0.06 ETH.

In contrast, Polymarket forecasts the price of blobs to be around 0.001 ETH. This significant disparity suggests that EIP-4844, if implemented, could drastically reduce data storage costs on the Ethereum network.

What is EIP-4844?

EIP-4844 proposes a three-part solution to tackle blockchain's scalability issues. Firstly, it introduces Type-3 transactions, which enable users to attach blobs directly to their transactions. This offloads non-critical information from the main ETH chain, freeing up space and potentially reducing transaction fees.

Related
Crypto Exchanges Lose $908 Million Ethereum in Surprising Twist

Secondly, the proposal introduces blob storage, allowing a limited number of blobs to be temporarily stored on beacon nodes (validators) for a specific time frame. Finally, a blob base fee mechanism is implemented to incentivize validators to include these blobs in blocks. This ensures the continued availability of the data while preventing excessive storage that could strain the network.

How to hedge by Vitalik Buterin

Beyond cost reductions, Buterin suggests that Polymarket's predictions could serve as a valuable tool for stakeholders within the Ethereum ecosystem. By understanding the market's anticipated cost of blobs, participants can potentially hedge against price fluctuations, contributing to a more stable and predictable environment.

Related
Ethereum L2 Transaction Volume up 91% as Adoption Soars

It is important to note that EIP-4844 is still under development and its implementation timeline is uncertain. However, the potential cost savings and increased scalability offered by blobs highlight the ongoing efforts toward a more efficient and cost-effective Ethereum network.

#Ethereum #Ethereum News
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Sees Surge of Selling Pressure Because of This Meme
2024/03/03 15:06
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Sees Surge of Selling Pressure Because of This Meme
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Skyrockets 20% as Major Indicator Goes Bullish
2024/03/03 15:06
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Skyrockets 20% as Major Indicator Goes Bullish
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
related image 1.05 Trillion SHIB Disappears Into Mystery Whale Wallet After Epic Shiba Inu Rally
2024/03/03 15:06
1.05 Trillion SHIB Disappears Into Mystery Whale Wallet After Epic Shiba Inu Rally
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Laxmi M - Presenting A Decentralized Spiritual Ecosystem
CryptoGames: Win Jackpots with Bitcoin and Altcoins!
Karma3 Labs Raises a $4.5M Seed Round Led By Galaxy and IDEO CoLab to Build OpenRank, a Decentralized Reputation Protocol
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Vitalik Buterin Draws Attention to Price of Ethereum Blobs: What Is It?
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Sees Surge of Selling Pressure Because of This Meme
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Skyrockets 20% as Major Indicator Goes Bullish
Show all