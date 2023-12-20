ViaBTC Releases KAS Ambassador Recruitment! Unlock Exclusive Benefits

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In 2023, the launch of BRC-20 redirected the market's attention to the Proof of Work (PoW) category. Concurrently, Kaspa, a PoW public chain established on the GHOSTDAG protocol, has emerged as a dominant force following Bitcoin. Presently, the Kaspa network's token, KAS, is ranked second in PoW daily output, just after BTC, prompting a multitude of miners to juxtapose it with Ethereum pre-merger upgrade.

Over the past year, the price of KAS has experienced significant growth, climbing from the low of $0.0054 at the beginning of the year to a new all-time high of $0.15, achieving an astonishing increase of 2,677%. The rise in KAS price has prompted top mining rig manufacturers to accelerate the iteration of ASIC miners and has also attracted more miners to join KAS mining. This has caused both the Kaspa network's hashrate and difficulty to surge, with the latest hashrate showing an increase of nearly 300 times since the beginning of the year, reaching 116 PH/s.

Having delved into the blockchain industry for many years and possessing a comprehensive ecosystem layout, ViaBTC quickly recognized the potential of the Kaspa project. Its CoinEx exchange was one of the first in the industry to launch the KAS/USDT trading pair in November 2022, becoming one of the earliest exchanges to offer KAS trading services. Subsequently, the ViaBTC pool also launched KAS mining services in May 2023 and initiated a “Zero Fee Month” event for participating in KAS mining at that time.

To raise public awareness about Kaspa and galvanize more miners to engage in KAS mining, while simultaneously enhancing the rewards for ViaBTC's KAS mining user base, ViaBTC has initiated a call for KAS Ambassadors. We warmly invite our users to join as ViaBTC-KAS Ambassadors, help cultivate the ViaBTC-KAS mining ecosystem, and enjoy 20% lifetime referral rewards.

Recruitment Requirements:

Recruit a minimum of five effective KAS participants (five inclusive).

The invited KAS mining hashrate reaches over 100G (i.e., ≥100G).

Privileges and Rewards:

By becoming a ViaBTC ambassador, the user's referral ratio increases to 20%, and the referral validity period is permanent.

The ambassador-exclusive high referral ratio badge is prominently displayed on the referral reward page, symbolizing your prestigious role.

Each invited user is granted a 30-day coupon with a 50% fee off.

Steps to Apply:

Follow these three simple steps to complete your application.

Enter the ViaBTC Ambassador application page and click on "Apply for Ambassador". Fill in the application form and submit information. Wait for ViaBTC notification of review.

If you encounter a message "You cannot apply with less than 5 effective users (who access hashrate)" upon clicking [Apply for Ambassador], it means you haven't fulfilled the application criteria. Make sure you meet the specified requirements before reapplying. ViaBTC will inform you of your application status within 7 business days. Upon successful verification, you will receive a confirmation email from ViaBTC.

The application criteria are currently lenient, so applying early means reaping benefits sooner. Furthermore, the ambassador's commission incentives are uncapped; the more miners you recruit and the greater the hash power you contribute, the more substantial your commission rewards. Notably, this year's top ranker on the leaderboard has earned a remarkable $41,074 in commissions from ViaBTC. We eagerly anticipate seeing your name on next year's leaderboard!