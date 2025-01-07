Veteran Trader Tone Vays Back to Bitcoin (BTC) Long at $100,000

Advertisement

Wall Street veteran Tone Vays, prominent Bitcoiner and popular YouTube blogger, is ready to open long positions on the orange coin again. Meanwhile, in a rare pattern, BTC performance in the last 24 hours brought enough pain to bulls and bears.

Bitcoin (BTC) hits $100,000, Tone Vays is back to long

Top trader Tone Vays is back to Bitcoin (BTC) long at the current prices. In his latest post on X, he announced a comeback as Bitcoin (BTC) yet again attempts to hold above $100,000.

Vays exited all of his Bitcoin (BTC) long positions in late November 2024. He doubted Bitcoin's (BTC) ability to reach a six-digit value by the end of 2024. Also, he was wondering whether the "Buy The Dip" opportunity under $90,000 was real.

Advertisement

Since his former statement, Bitcoin (BTC) reached $108,000 on Dec. 17 and never touched sub-$90,000 waters again. Registered Dec. 31, $92,500 was the local bottom of the last Bitcoin (BTC) correction.

As covered by U.Today previously, five years ago, Tone Vays masterfully called the $3,200 BTC crash on BitMEX on Black Friday, March 13, 2020, the bottom of the 2018-2020 Crypto Winter.

Former Vice President at JP Morgan Chase, Tone Vays is also known as an adamant critic of altcoins, "yield farming," Bitcoin (BTC) forks, Ripple, XRP, ICOs and so on.

$212 million in liquidations hit crypto market, bulls and bears suffer equally

At the same time, Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency, is trying to finally cement its positions above $100,000 level. In the last 24 hours, its capitalization added 2%. The largest cryptocurrency is trading at $100,547 as of press time.

On low time frames, its price formed a textbook example of the "Bart Simpson Pattern." As a result, its price surged from $99,000 to $102,200, but then dropped to $100,500.

Thanks to high trading volume, such fluctuations caused much pain for bulls and bears. Out of $212 million liquidations in crypto, short and long positions comprise $106 million each, which is very rare, as per CoinGlass data.