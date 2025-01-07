Advertisement
AD

    Veteran Trader Tone Vays Back to Bitcoin (BTC) Long at $100,000

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Top trader Tone Vays, long-term Bitcoin (BTC) enthusiast and evangelist, shares his optimistic view on BTC price
    Tue, 7/01/2025 - 12:22
    A
    A
    A
    Veteran Trader Tone Vays Back to Bitcoin (BTC) Long at $100,000
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Wall Street veteran Tone Vays, prominent Bitcoiner and popular YouTube blogger, is ready to open long positions on the orange coin again. Meanwhile, in a rare pattern, BTC performance in the last 24 hours brought enough pain to bulls and bears.

    Bitcoin (BTC) hits $100,000, Tone Vays is back to long

    Top trader Tone Vays is back to Bitcoin (BTC) long at the current prices. In his latest post on X, he announced a comeback as Bitcoin (BTC) yet again attempts to hold above $100,000.

    Vays exited all of his Bitcoin (BTC) long positions in late November 2024. He doubted Bitcoin's (BTC) ability to reach a six-digit value by the end of 2024. Also, he was wondering whether the "Buy The Dip" opportunity under $90,000 was real.

    Advertisement

    Since his former statement, Bitcoin (BTC) reached $108,000 on Dec. 17 and never touched sub-$90,000 waters again. Registered Dec. 31, $92,500 was the local bottom of the last Bitcoin (BTC) correction.

    As covered by U.Today previously, five years ago, Tone Vays masterfully called the $3,200 BTC crash on BitMEX on Black Friday, March 13, 2020, the bottom of the 2018-2020 Crypto Winter.

    Related
    Exclusive Interview with Tone Vays on Crypto Market, Trading Mistakes, and Ripple
    Tue, 05/12/2020 - 12:12
    Exclusive Interview with Tone Vays on Crypto Market, Trading Mistakes, and Ripple
    Rimma TrukhinaRimma Trukhina

    Former Vice President at JP Morgan Chase, Tone Vays is also known as an adamant critic of altcoins, "yield farming," Bitcoin (BTC) forks, Ripple, XRP, ICOs and so on.

    $212 million in liquidations hit crypto market, bulls and bears suffer equally

    At the same time, Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency, is trying to finally cement its positions above $100,000 level. In the last 24 hours, its capitalization added 2%. The largest cryptocurrency is trading at $100,547 as of press time.

    On low time frames, its price formed a textbook example of the "Bart Simpson Pattern." As a result, its price surged from $99,000 to $102,200, but then dropped to $100,500.

    Thanks to high trading volume, such fluctuations caused much pain for bulls and bears. Out of $212 million liquidations in crypto, short and long positions comprise $106 million each, which is very rare, as per CoinGlass data.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 7, 2025 - 12:11
    CZ Calls $100,000 Bitcoin 'Boring': What's Next?
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Jan 7, 2025 - 11:43
    Solana Developers to Resolve Scalability With Rare Technology
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 1, 2025 - 18:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 1, 2025 - 15:00
    Bitcoin (BTC) Finally Rocketing: Five Indicators to Track for Bull Run
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Wallets
    Dec 30, 2024 - 14:08
    Top Cryptocurrency Wallets 2025: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    New Meme Coin Wall Street Pepe Raises $42M for Trading Community Platform
    Whale's Rolling Window: Vegan Altcoin Season?
    BloFin Achieves Major Milestones in 2024: Strengthening Trust and Advancing Toward the Top of the Industry
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Veteran Trader Tone Vays Back to Bitcoin (BTC) Long at $100,000
    CZ Calls $100,000 Bitcoin 'Boring': What's Next?
    Solana Developers to Resolve Scalability With Rare Technology
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD