Veteran Blockchain Syscoin Introduces Novel Rollup Suite Rollux

New solution will boost scaling of Syscoin and advance performance of its dApps, lead developer Jag Sidhu claims

Not unlike Ethereum's rollups-based solutions Optimism and Arbitrum, Syscoin's Rollux is set to push the barriers of scalability for the veteran blockchain and its decentralized applications.

Syscoin enters Phase 2 of NEVM roadmap, introduces roll-ups suite Rollux

According to the official announcement by the Syscoin team shared at the Consensus 2022 conference, the protocol accomplishes a huge milestone in terms of technical progress. Following the NEVM Layer 1 upgrade in December 2022, Syscoin introduces its unique rollups suite, Rollux.

Syscoin Rollux will initially leverage Optimistic Rollups; migration to ZK-rollups will be initiated as the solution reaches technical maturity.

Syscoin promotes its Rollux solution as a "white glove" modular service that can be easily integrated into existing dApps and DeFi protocols.

Ads

Jagdeep Sidhu, lead developer of Syscoin, highlights the technical supremacy of second-layer solutions that allow blockchains to increase its bandwidth and resource-efficiency by orders of magnitude:

There has recently been renewed interest in the security and scalability aspects of Optimistic rollups that have forced us to take another look at this technology even though we strongly believe in ZK-Rollups. One of these reasons is code-base maturity: Optimistic rollups are already more mature than ZK because a Zk-EVM is yet to be released and tested in the wild. We also believe that with direct EVM equivalence such as Nitro and Cannon technologies, we can unlock performance and scale that will advance the space and likely give a window of a few years before ZK-Rollups will be as efficient.

The integration of Rollux will allow Syscoin to be the first blockchain powered by a next-gen inherently decentralized Proof-of-Data Availability (PoDA) consensus.

Syscoin dApps ecosystem approaches explosive growth phase

Also, Syscoin pioneers the utilization of rollups technology in hybrid systems as this blockchain's algorithm merges the benefits of Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) technologies.

For Syscoin Foundation, Rollux will be a not-for-profit product; DAOSYS reserves and blockchain treasury will be used to cover the transactional fees of dApps working on top of Rollux.

Syscoin Rollux will set a new benchmark in terms of scalability for all Solidity-based smart contracts. Thanks to the 100% EVM-compatibility of NEVM, Syscoin will be able to onboard decentralized applications from Ethereum (ETH) and other first-generations dApp hosting platforms.