Advertisement
AD

    Velar to Launch VELAR Token on Bybit, Targeting Bitcoin's DeFi Integration

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Velar announces its innovative VELAR token launch on Bybit
    Wed, 27/03/2024 - 15:15
    Velar to Launch VELAR Token on Bybit, Targeting Bitcoin's DeFi Integration
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Velar announced that its native token, VELAR, will soon be available to the public. This token will start trading on Bybit, a major cryptocurrency exchange, on April 3. This is the same day Velar will introduce its token through an Initial DEX Offering.

    Advertisement

    Velar's goal is to make it easier for people to use Bitcoin in DeFi projects. By listing its token on Bybit, Velar aims to make it accessible to more users. This move could help the project grow and encourage more innovation in Bitcoin DeFi projects.

    Velar
    Source: Velar

    Bitcoin has a lot of value that is not being used in the DeFi sector. Velar plans to unlock over $1 trillion of this "dormant capital" for Bitcoin holders. This means that people holding Bitcoin could start earning money similar to what is possible on platforms that support smart contracts, like Ethereum.

    Velar has already made significant progress with Dharma, the platform for trading and managing assets. Dharma has attracted over 150,000 users in just two weeks. It offers various tools for users to make their Bitcoin work, including trading, staking and yield farming.

    Velar now plans to launch a new version of its platform, V2 mainnet, which will include a Bitcoin-native trading platform offering up to 20x leverage. This means users can trade with more money than they have, increasing their potential earnings but also their risk. This is why using leverage requires certain knowledge and risk management strategies.

    The team behind Velar believes listing on Bybit is a big step forward for Bitcoin DeFi projects. This is happening while Bitcoin is getting more attention, partly because of new Bitcoin ETFs that have made it easier for institutional investors to get involved in the crypto market.

    Velar is working on expanding Bitcoin use cases, moving beyond just seeing it as a way to store value. By integrating Bitcoin with DeFi, Velar hopes to create more opportunities for investment and innovation in the crypto space.

    #Bitcoin #DeFi News
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    related image KuCoin Alert: Ethereum and EVM Chains See $1.78 Billion Exodus
    2024/03/27 15:11
    KuCoin Alert: Ethereum and EVM Chains See $1.78 Billion Exodus
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Crypto Community Excited Anticipating Payments Launch on X This Year
    2024/03/27 15:11
    Crypto Community Excited Anticipating Payments Launch on X This Year
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Shiba Inu Team Member Has Crucial Warning for SHIB Community: Details
    2024/03/27 15:11
    Shiba Inu Team Member Has Crucial Warning for SHIB Community: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ceτi AI Announces Partnership Innovation Fund to Accelerate Innovation in Decentralized AI
    Blockchain Life Forum 2024 in Dubai: Find Out How to Make the Most of the Current Bull Run
    Arts DAO Fest Returns to Dubai with a Celebration of Web3 Culture
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    KuCoin Alert: Ethereum and EVM Chains See $1.78 Billion Exodus
    Crypto Community Excited Anticipating Payments Launch on X This Year
    Shiba Inu Team Member Has Crucial Warning for SHIB Community: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD