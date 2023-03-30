Uwerx (WERX) Pre-Sale Gains Traction as Fantom (FTM), Solana (SOL) Approaching Big Updates

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Investors have become accustomed to the bear market, and many continue to hold cash, waiting for lower lows. Timing the exact bottom will be impossible for most investors, and their best approach is to deploy capital close to the bottom.

Fantom (FTM) is struggling with bear market aftermath

Fantom (FTM) is highly volatile and high-performance. Fantom (FTM) is a layer one project, and the foundation behind Fantom (FTM) recently passed a measure to distribute a portion of gas fees to developers. This is incredibly bullish. Fantom (FTM) rewards developers, the best developers come to Fantom (FTM), the ecosystem thrives, and the value of the entire Fantom (FTM) network increases. When DeFi rallies, Fantom (FTM) has all chances to start surging in value.

Solana (SOL) erases the losses after FTX collapse

Heavily caught up in the FTX and Alameda Research fallout, the value of Solana (SOL) has plummeted. Solana (SOL) has lost nearly 95% of its value from its all-time high. But Solana (SOL) remains one of the most scalable layer one blockchains and one of the few true competitors to Ethereum with a different coding language, Rust. Solana (SOL) presents an excellent entry point, and Solana’s (SOL) core developers remain as committed as ever.

Uwerx (WERX) introduces new opportunities for investors

Uwerx (WERX) presents one of the most promising investment opportunities. It will leverage blockchain technology to build a decentralized platform for the gig economy. And this gives it several advantages over traditional platforms. Uwerx (WERX) protects intellectual property rights, will have verifiable records of work, offers better security, and substantially lowers the service fees paid by workers.

More and more workers have chosen to go remote, but traditional freelance platforms have not kept pace with this rapid growth. They still rely on archaic business models and continue to throttle the innovation and development of freelancers through their extortionate fees-typically 20%.

Uwerx (WERX) represents the first real competition and a technologically superior one. Liquidity will be locked in for 25 years after presale and the project has already passed its audit with InterFi Network and Solidproof. The ownership of contracts by the owners will also be renounced as soon as Uwerx (WERX) is ready to be listed on centralized exchanges.

Closing thoughts

Fantom (FTM) and Solana (SOL) offer Layer-1 blockchains capable of solid growth. However, Uwerx (WERX) will provide a low-fee, decentralized platform that will be used by millions of people all over the globe, and investors have the opportunity to join this project early through its presale.