Uwerx (WERX) Introduces Alternatives for Ethereum (ETH), Ethereum Classic (ETC) Supporters

Wed, 04/19/2023 - 15:50
article image
Guest Author
Uwerx (WERX) evolves into new-gen cryptocurrency for community of EVM-based heavyweights
Uwerx (WERX) Introduces Alternatives for Ethereum (ETH), Ethereum Classic (ETC) Supporters
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

The secret to making it in crypto is by investing at the earliest stages of a project that is loaded with potential for future growth, is a game-changer in the industry or innovates entire sectors. Uwerx (WERX) presale token is likewise drawing attention from various types of crypto investors.

Uwerx (WERX) ready to rally in 2023

Uwerx (WERX) is launching the first decentralized freelance marketplace that aims to improve on existing platforms like Upwork and Fiverr –– but with the added bonus of paying minimal transaction fees, more robust data and intellectual property protections, and more transparent and immutable recordkeeping practices. Uwerx (WERX) is tapping into the lucrative $1 trillion gig economy.

While investing in Ethereum Classic (ETC) or Ethereum (ETH) might be good long-term picks, Uwerx (WERX) presents an infinitely higher upside.

uwerx
Source: freepik.com

Crypto analysts believe that Uwerx has ensured the Web3-enabled freelance marketplace platform's long-term success by first passing an audit from InterFi Network and Solidproof, and then by locking liquidity on the platform for 25 years after the presale concludes. Additionally, contract ownership will also be renounced before the project is listed on centralized exchanges.

Ethereum (ETH) looks promising in 2023

Ethereum (ETH) is a decentralized smart contract platform that supports a robust ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps). Investors have been loading up on Ethereum (ETH) at its low rates, in the hope that Ethereum (ETH) can manage to go on a big run in 2023. As predicted, Ethereum is now above $2,073; in our opinion, ETH is going to keep climbing.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) stays resilient

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized smart contract platform launched in 2015. Ethereum Classic (ETC) has enjoyed price appreciation associated with its cousin, Ethereum (ETH), because of its status as the "original" blockchain of provenance. Ethereum Classic (ETC) enjoyed all-time highs of $176 at its peak in 2021, but is, as of this writing, trading at the $20-$22 levels.

According to analysts, current Ethereum Classic (ETC) price action indicates a decline in the token's usage, with Ethereum Classic (ETC) holders dropping significantly since the 2021 peak. In fact, in January 2023, cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase delisted Ethereum Classic (ETC) on its platform due to low usage.

Uwerx (WERX) might see upsurge in 2023

Remote work is no longer just a trend – it is a reality, along with freelancing. This trend is not going to end as we move to a post-pandemic world. With tens of millions of freelancers expected to join its global ranks, Uwerx (WERX) has all the chances to grow  in prominence and value over time.

Presale: invest.uwerx.network

Telegram: https://t.me/uwerx_network 

Twitter: https://twitter.com/uwerx_network

Website: https://www.uwerx.network/ 

#Uwerx
article image
About the author
Guest Author

A guest author represents the interests of the company he or she is promoting in his or her articles and is not part of U.Today’s editorial staff.
U.Today is not responsible for articles published by guest authors.
The opinions expressed in articles by guest authors do not necessarily reflect the views of U.Today.
The content published by guest authors is not investment advice.

related image Elon Musk’s Intriguing Tweet Draws Attention of DOGE Army, XRP and ADA Global Acceptance Goes Next Level: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
04/19/2023 - 16:16
Elon Musk’s Intriguing Tweet Draws Attention of DOGE Army, XRP and ADA Global Acceptance Goes Next Level: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Elon Musk’s Intriguing Tweet Draws Attention of DOGE Army, XRP and ADA Global Acceptance Goes Next Level: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
04/19/2023 - 16:13
Elon Musk’s Intriguing Tweet Draws Attention of DOGE Army, XRP and ADA Global Acceptance Goes Next Level: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Rebounds as SpaceX Confirms: 'Everything Is Good'
04/19/2023 - 16:06
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Rebounds as SpaceX Confirms: 'Everything Is Good'
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev