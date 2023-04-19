Uwerx (WERX) Introduces Alternatives for Ethereum (ETH), Ethereum Classic (ETC) Supporters

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The secret to making it in crypto is by investing at the earliest stages of a project that is loaded with potential for future growth, is a game-changer in the industry or innovates entire sectors. Uwerx (WERX) presale token is likewise drawing attention from various types of crypto investors.

Uwerx (WERX) ready to rally in 2023

Uwerx (WERX) is launching the first decentralized freelance marketplace that aims to improve on existing platforms like Upwork and Fiverr –– but with the added bonus of paying minimal transaction fees, more robust data and intellectual property protections, and more transparent and immutable recordkeeping practices. Uwerx (WERX) is tapping into the lucrative $1 trillion gig economy.

While investing in Ethereum Classic (ETC) or Ethereum (ETH) might be good long-term picks, Uwerx (WERX) presents an infinitely higher upside.

Crypto analysts believe that Uwerx has ensured the Web3-enabled freelance marketplace platform's long-term success by first passing an audit from InterFi Network and Solidproof, and then by locking liquidity on the platform for 25 years after the presale concludes. Additionally, contract ownership will also be renounced before the project is listed on centralized exchanges.

Ethereum (ETH) looks promising in 2023

Ethereum (ETH) is a decentralized smart contract platform that supports a robust ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps). Investors have been loading up on Ethereum (ETH) at its low rates, in the hope that Ethereum (ETH) can manage to go on a big run in 2023. As predicted, Ethereum is now above $2,073; in our opinion, ETH is going to keep climbing.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) stays resilient

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized smart contract platform launched in 2015. Ethereum Classic (ETC) has enjoyed price appreciation associated with its cousin, Ethereum (ETH), because of its status as the "original" blockchain of provenance. Ethereum Classic (ETC) enjoyed all-time highs of $176 at its peak in 2021, but is, as of this writing, trading at the $20-$22 levels.

According to analysts, current Ethereum Classic (ETC) price action indicates a decline in the token's usage, with Ethereum Classic (ETC) holders dropping significantly since the 2021 peak. In fact, in January 2023, cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase delisted Ethereum Classic (ETC) on its platform due to low usage.

Uwerx (WERX) might see upsurge in 2023

Remote work is no longer just a trend – it is a reality, along with freelancing. This trend is not going to end as we move to a post-pandemic world. With tens of millions of freelancers expected to join its global ranks, Uwerx (WERX) has all the chances to grow in prominence and value over time.



