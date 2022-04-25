U.Today News and Analysis Now Available for Reading on Sublime Traders

U.Today news articles will now be available in Sublime Traders' Signal channel. Sublime is a renowned name in the cryptocurrency trading industry as it has a team of experts working in algorithmic trading, which helps its users make their way in the trading industry.

Sublime has been in the market of cryptocurrency trading signals for over two years, with investors receiving well-organized and optimized signals for trading. In addition to efficient trading signals, investors also become a part of an amazing community and receive access to various trading tools.

The company also offers a proprietary market scanner for identifying the best trades possible on the market. The scanner works on both Spot and Futures cryptocurrency exchanges. For example, it scans trading options on exchanges like Binance, FTX or Bybit.

With the help of news, analytical and educational articles by U.Today, beginner traders will be able to join Sublime's educational program designed for beginners in the industry and those who are just getting familiar with crypto trading and digital assets in general.

The cryptocurrency trading bot developed by Sublime allows users to automate trading by following signals from the channel and positioning them. The bot simply copies all signals from the group, sets up take profits, stops losses and makes your trading experience fully automated.