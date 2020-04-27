U.Today Crypto Newsfeed Now Available in XRP Wallet by Caramba Apps

Caramba Apps addresses the sphere of entertainment and utility iOS-based applications. Now, the latest crypto news from U.Today is broadcast via their XRP Wallet

XRP Wallet by Caramba Apps is among the top-level iOS-based storages ranked 4.4 by 425 reviewers on the App Store. Within the framework of a new partnership, its ‘Latest News’ section is fueled by the U.Today newsfeed.

Simple and secure instrument for your XRP

The XRP Wallet by Caramba Apps provides holders and traders of XRP with a secure, intuitive and speedy cryptocurrency experience. This innovative application allows users to store and send XRP in multi-account mode. Also, buy and sell options are available in its native XRP Marketplace with XRP Ledger.

In the account, the XRP Wallet users can view all confirmed transactions as well as up-to-date account balances. New accounts can be created with a click.

The security of users' funds is a top priority for the XRP Wallet team. It utilizes heavy-duty encryption to keep XRP coins safe.

Stay tuned for the latest crypto news

A special section in the application is dedicated to the most important news from the crypto and blockchain industry with a focus on XRP development and tokenomics news. Now, readers can enjoy fresh content from U.Today, i.e. news, guides, opinions and price predictions.

U.Today brilliantly covers all aspects of XRP's technical and financial role so users of the XRP Wallet will see the whole landscape of every crucial event related to this popular altcoin. XRP price predictions from U.Today will be useful for both old hands in crypto trading and newbies.