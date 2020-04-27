U.Today Crypto Newsfeed Now Available in XRP Wallet by Caramba Apps

News
Mon, 04/27/2020 - 12:12
Vladislav Sopov
Caramba Apps addresses the sphere of entertainment and utility iOS-based applications. Now, the latest crypto news from U.Today is broadcast via their XRP Wallet
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

XRP Wallet by Caramba Apps is among the top-level iOS-based storages ranked 4.4 by 425 reviewers on the App Store. Within the framework of a new partnership, its ‘Latest News’ section is fueled by the U.Today newsfeed.

Simple and secure instrument for your XRP

The XRP Wallet by Caramba Apps provides holders and traders of XRP with a secure, intuitive and speedy cryptocurrency experience. This innovative application allows users to store and send XRP in multi-account mode. Also, buy and sell options are available in its native XRP Marketplace with XRP Ledger.

In the account, the XRP Wallet users can view all confirmed transactions as well as up-to-date account balances. New accounts can be created with a click.

The security of users' funds is a top priority for the XRP Wallet team. It utilizes heavy-duty encryption to keep XRP coins safe.

Stay tuned for the latest crypto news

A special section in the application is dedicated to the most important news from the crypto and blockchain industry with a focus on XRP development and tokenomics news. Now, readers can enjoy fresh content from U.Today, i.e. news, guides, opinions and price predictions.

U.Today brilliantly covers all aspects of XRP's technical and financial role so users of the XRP Wallet will see the whole landscape of every crucial event related to this popular altcoin. XRP price predictions from U.Today will be useful for both old hands in crypto trading and newbies.

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

Cloud miningPromoted

IQ Mining
30% OFF till 30th Apr
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website

Trading BotsPromoted

Dax Robot
Website
Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy