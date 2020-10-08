Original article based on tweet

Uniswap Traffic Surged 43% in September While Major CEX Exchanges Faced Big Drop: Study Claims

News
Thu, 10/08/2020 - 14:30
Yuri Molchan
Uniswap saw a 43% traffic surge in September, unlike websites of top-tier centralized crypto exchanges like Binance and Coinbase that faced dramatic traffic plunge
Uniswap Traffic Surged 43% in September While Major CEX Exchanges Faced Big Drop: Study Claims
Cover image via freepik.com
Contents

Prominent Chinese journalist Colin Wu has commented on data recently shared by ICO Analytics.

The table shows that, recently, centralized exchanges have been losing traffic to dexes, which have been emerging fast recently. On the contrary, the Uniswap dex had a traffic rise of 43 percent.

Uniswap traffic surged 43 percent, unlike mainstream CEX exchanges

As per data shared by Wu, top-tier centralized platformsBinance, KuCoin, Coibase and BitMEXfaced a major traffic plunge in September.

Binance traffic was down 14 percent, Coinbase's 23 percent, BitMEX lost 21 percent and KuCoin was down by 25 percent.

Unlike these exchanges, commented Wu, decentralized exchanges saw major growth in their traffic figures. One of them, Ethereum-based Uniswap, saw its traffic rise 43 percent.

Related Jeff Bezos Can Shut Off ETH DeFi Dapps Any Moment: Anthony Pompliano Claims
Related
Jeff Bezos Can Shut Off ETH DeFi Dapps Any Moment: Anthony Pompliano Claims

Can this data be trusted?

Curiously, in the second tweet, the journalist states that this data must be approached very carefully, since it may not be quite reliable.

The reason is that it is not possible to count APP traffic and that Chinese web traffic analytics are often seriously falsified.

Still, Wu pointed out that centralized trading platforms are undergoing serious changes from dexes:

Centralized exchanges are facing severe challenges from DEX. However, there are two problems with this statistics. First, it is impossible to count APP traffic, and second, Chinese website traffic generally has serious falsified data behavior.

#Uniswap News #Binance News #Cryptoсurrency exchange #Coinbase News
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today, can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

JUST IN: Ripple Now Offers XRP Loans to RippleNet Customers JUST IN: Ripple Now Offers XRP Loans to RippleNet Customers
News
10 minutes ago

JUST IN: Ripple Now Offers XRP Loans to RippleNet Customers
Alex Dovbnya
Blockchain Software Company Hires Former Goldman Sachs Lawyer Blockchain Software Company Hires Former Goldman Sachs Lawyer
News
1 hour ago

Blockchain Software Company Hires Former Goldman Sachs Lawyer
Alex Dovbnya
XBT/USD Open Interest on BitMEX Is Stabilizing After 20% Drop: Skew Data XBT/USD Open Interest on BitMEX Is Stabilizing After 20% Drop: Skew Data
News
5 days ago

XBT/USD Open Interest on BitMEX Is Stabilizing After 20% Drop: Skew Data
Yuri Molchan