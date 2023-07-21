Uniswap Founder's Twitter Account Hacked: Details

Fri, 07/21/2023 - 05:56
Alex Dovbnya
The Twitter account of Uniswap's founder, Hayden Adams, was hacked and used to post phishing links
The founder of Uniswap, Hayden Adams, has recently fallen victim to a Twitter account hack, resulting in a series of tweets containing phishing links. 

The incident could have been a SIM swap hack, where an attacker takes control over a victim's phone number. This would suggest a vulnerability in SIM card-based 2FA (two-factor authentication) verification.

This kind of hack, despite being an unwelcome intrusion, did not affect Uniswap's core protocol or its functions.

The official Uniswap Labs Twitter account was quick to reassure the community, clarifying that "there is no giveaway, airdrop, or bounty."

The protocol has not been hacked or exploited. The company pledged to keep its users updated about the situation, cautioning them not to click any links from Hayden's account during the period of the hack.

As the news unfolded, security experts emphasized the risks of SIM card-based 2FA and recommended alternative methods for securing accounts. Google Authenticator or Authy are proposed as safer options.

These platforms generate time-sensitive codes on the users' devices, minimizing the risk of hacks through SIM swaps. The event underscores the importance of heightened cybersecurity measures in an increasingly digital world, particularly for public figures in the cryptocurrency space.

Adams regained control of his account a few hours after the breach was first reported. In a tweet, he expressed his appreciation for the assistance he received during the incident and promised to share further updates when ready.

