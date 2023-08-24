UK Might Ban Crypto Investment Cold Calls

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The United Kingdom (U.K.) is doubling down on scams in the broader financial ecosystem as it is mulling over placing a ban on cold calls that may trickle down to the crypto ecosystem as well. As contained in a consultation paper in which the HM Treasury called for evidence and opinions per its proposed action plans, the regulator said it aims to gauge the potential impact and financial constraints that introducing the ban may herald.

The U.K., under Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, has been doing all it can to tighten its belt in what can be considered a revolutionarily positive regulatory sweep. The country has been taking a lot of proactive steps toward addressing crime in the nascent crypto ecosystem. Among its efforts include plans to add 400 jobs to bolster its intelligence-led policing of financial crimes.

The proposed ban on cold calls comes after a series of reports of monetary losses attributed to such schemes by scammers. HM Treasury highlighted a few cases in which cold calls were used to deceive customers, as fraudsters actively found a way to bypass whatever prohibitions existed to the framework on these marketing strategies.

With the call for the ban of cold calls, the government is hoping that any form of cover by scammers can be effectively removed.

Bolstering global crypto regulation

Most of the developed countries in the world today are exploring avenues to strengthen their financial landscape by providing a sound regulatory framework for all aspects of the nascent crypto ecosystem.

Besides the considered ban on cold calls, British lawmakers have banned some forms of public advertisements that can potentially misinform investors and, hence, lead to a loss of funds. Other countries regulators have been shaping the frameworks guiding the industry in a way that can help bolster innovation, while also keeping average investors safe from being exploited.