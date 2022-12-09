Two Cryptocurrencies Due to Launch in 2023 Might Have Great Upside Potential

Two cryptocurrencies with potential to solve important market problems should be launched in 2023

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Contents Arbitrum

ZetaChain

Being able to invest in a crypto before its launch can be critical to your profits in the cryptocurrency market. While the chances of being able to increase your capital by investing in new tokens are high, if you get into altcoins without knowing the fundamentals, you might lose your money.

For this reason, in this article, we cover two cryptos that are scheduled to launch in 2023 and have sturdy growth potential for the coming year. This is because the increase in the capitalization of these altcoins will be based on sectors that show promise for the blockchain ecosystem.

Arbitrum

Arbitrum is a Layer 2 crypto project for Ethereum (ETH). Its focus is to bring scalability to transactions on the network of the market's leading altcoin, without its users having to give up the security of the ETH blockchain.

With the arrival of The Surge in 2023, projects that strive to grow in this area may be among the top choices for investors. But why does Arbitrum have the potential to be a favorite among the other Layer 2 cryptos?

Ads Ads

In addition to being designed to enhance Ethereum's smart contract features, bringing more efficiency and lowering costs, Arbitrum adds privacy features to those contracts.

The project also has a platform that focuses on the developer's experience. As such, they get a place where they can develop smart contracts without complications.

Arbitrum has a custom virtual machine, Arbitrum Virtual Machine (AVM). With this machine, it is possible to execute smart contracts compatible with Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM).

In order for ETH smart contracts to scale, the platform uses Optimistic Rollups technology, which can be described as an evolution of sidechains that are trustless, permissionless and noncustodial.

ZetaChain

Another sector with robust growth potential for 2023 is Layer 0.

Layer 0 solutions were developed for the blockchain market to allow the interoperability and construction of blockchains with specific characteristics without the need for a centralizing protocol.

Layer 0 solutions allow the interoperability and construction of blockchains with specific characteristics without the need for a centralizing protocol.

ZetaChain fits into this area and is also one of the platforms that cares about the developer's experience. Therefore, it seeks to make development on its network easy to accomplish, helping those who wish to develop, save time and focus on building smart contracts.

Like other Layer 0 projects, such as Polkadot (DOT) and Cosmos (ATOM), ZetaChain seeks to provide interoperability between blockchains. However, the project stands out by offering smart contract capabilities for blockchains that do not have a network for this, as is the case with Bitcoin (BTC), for example.

Smart contracts can be deployed natively on ZetaChain, which can read and write to connected chains. ZetaChain is the only public blockchain to support smart contracts with this capability.