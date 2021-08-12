Twitter CEO Masterfully Trolls Ethereum Holders (Again)

News
Thu, 08/12/2021 - 04:53
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has taken yet another jab at the Ethereum community
Twitter CEO Masterfully Trolls Ethereum Holders (Again)
Cover image via flickr.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has riled up the Ethereum community once again.

The tech billionaire posted a screenshot of a new Twitter feature that includes a tweet that calls Ethereum a scam.

While some suggested that the Ethereum-bashing tweet might have appeared on Dorsey’s feed coincidently, the 44-year-old entrepreneur clarified that there were no coincidences.

The Bitcoin community was obviously ecstatic after Dorsey took a jab at the rival cryptocurrency.

This is not the first time that the Twitter boss excels at trolling Ethereum holders. As reported by U.Today, Dorsey recently posted the #Eth hashtag on the cusp of the Tokyo Olympics to support Ethiopia, which did manage to win a gold medal in the men's 10,000 meters event.

Prior to that, Dorsey, a staunch Bitcoin proponent, would reject the idea of investing in Ethereum (or any other altcoin).

Related
Peter Brandt Suggests That Cardano, Ethereum and Bitcoin Could Follow Microsoft's Path

Ethereum (Satoshi Vision)?

The tweet that sparked yet another tiff between Dorsey and Ethereans addresses a recent comment made by Justin Drake, researcher at the Ethereum Foundation, on popular blockchain podcast Unchained.

Drake made a flippant comment about Ethereum being the “accomplishment of Satoshi’s vision”:

Ethereum is the accomplishment of Satoshi’s vision… Ethereum is Bitcoin, in that sense.

This, of course, rubbed many Bitcoines the wrong way, and they went on to accuse Ethereum of being a centralized pre-mined cryptocurrency that is only useful for selling worthless JPEG rocks.

#Bitcoin News #Ethereum News #Twitter
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image New Version of FUN Token Goes Live on Polygon: Details
08/12/2021 - 09:15
New Version of FUN Token Goes Live on Polygon: Details
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Paris Saint-Germain F.C. Includes Crypto Fan Tokens for Messi Transfer Package: Reuters
08/12/2021 - 09:11
Paris Saint-Germain F.C. Includes Crypto Fan Tokens for Messi Transfer Package: Reuters
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image XRP Surges to $1.09, Here Are Possible Reasons from Santiment
08/12/2021 - 08:10
XRP Surges to $1.09, Here Are Possible Reasons from Santiment
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan