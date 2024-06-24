Advertisement
AD

    Trezor Issues Important Warning: What's Happened?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Major hardware crypto wallet maker Trezor issues stark warning as imposters claim affiliation
    Mon, 24/06/2024 - 13:00
    Trezor Issues Important Warning: What's Happened?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Trezor, a leading provider of cryptocurrency hardware wallets, recently issued a warning on social media platform X about a potential scam. The company alerted its users to the existence of an investment platform called Trezor Group, which falsely claims to be affiliated with the cold wallet producer.

    Advertisement

    The warning was prompted by several customer support tickets received by Trezor that highlighted the confusion among users. SatoshiLabs, the parent company of the wallet maker, emphasized that it has no affiliation with the Trezor Group. The company emphasized that it will never request funds or assets from its users and urged them to remain vigilant against potential scams.

    Related
    Sat, 06/22/2024 - 10:36
    50 Cent's X Account Hijacked, Hacker Makes $300 Million on Scam Crypto in Minutes
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin Ten-Year Prediction: Michael Saylor Hints at Price Boom Ahead
    Bitcoin Ten-Year Prediction: Michael Saylor Hints at Price Boom Ahead
    Bitcoin (BTC) Can Easily Hit $72,500, Here's Why
    More Than 140,000 BTC From Mt.Gox Hack to Be Repaid: Market Effect
    Everything to Know About Shiba Inu (SHIB) This Week

    Trezor's advice underscores the importance of users being cautious and verifying the authenticity of platforms and requests. In the fast moving space of cryptocurrency, scams and fraudulent activity are becoming increasingly sophisticated, making it critical for users to remain informed and skeptical of unsolicited requests for money or personal information.

    The company reminds users to always check official channels for updates and to be wary of platforms or individuals claiming to be officially affiliated with Trezor or SatoshiLabs.

    Related
    Fri, 06/21/2024 - 14:06
    Major Crypto Wallet Issues Crucial Warning to Community: Details
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    This situation serves as a reminder of the current challenges in the cryptocurrency industry, where losses from scams totaled $3.94 billion in 2023, an increase of 53% compared to $2.57 billion in 2022. And that is just in the US. Overall investment fraud, meanwhile, increased 37% to $4.56 billion from $3.3 billion.

    #Trezor #Cryptocurrency Scam #Scam Alert
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Advertisement
    related image XRP Skyrockets 170% in Volume Amid $281 Million Market Crash
    Jun 24, 2024 - 12:53
    XRP Skyrockets 170% in Volume Amid $281 Million Market Crash
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Peter Schiff Issues Gloomy BTC Price Prediction, Ripple CEO Hails 'Big Win' in California, SHIB Burn Rate Surges 2,682% With No Price Momentum: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Jun 24, 2024 - 12:53
    Peter Schiff Issues Gloomy BTC Price Prediction, Ripple CEO Hails 'Big Win' in California, SHIB Burn Rate Surges 2,682% With No Price Momentum: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    related image Ripple CBDC Advisor Highlights Key Features of Digital Euro
    Jun 24, 2024 - 12:53
    Ripple CBDC Advisor Highlights Key Features of Digital Euro
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    iRA Blocks Unveils Vision to Democratize Real-World Asset Investment
    Indonesia DIGITAL FINANCEFRONTIER: FINTECH UNLEASHED
    Zoomex Unveils Revolutionary Whale Affiliate Program: Setting a New Standard in Crypto Affiliate Opportunities
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Trezor Issues Important Warning: What's Happened?
    XRP Skyrockets 170% in Volume Amid $281 Million Market Crash
    Peter Schiff Issues Gloomy BTC Price Prediction, Ripple CEO Hails 'Big Win' in California, SHIB Burn Rate Surges 2,682% With No Price Momentum: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD