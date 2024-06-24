Trezor Issues Important Warning: What's Happened?

Trezor, a leading provider of cryptocurrency hardware wallets, recently issued a warning on social media platform X about a potential scam. The company alerted its users to the existence of an investment platform called Trezor Group, which falsely claims to be affiliated with the cold wallet producer.

The warning was prompted by several customer support tickets received by Trezor that highlighted the confusion among users. SatoshiLabs, the parent company of the wallet maker, emphasized that it has no affiliation with the Trezor Group. The company emphasized that it will never request funds or assets from its users and urged them to remain vigilant against potential scams.

We have been alerted to an investment platform named Trezor Group (https://t.co/QMgHofy3QP) claiming affiliation with us.



Please note, this is based on customer support tickets we've received.



SatoshiLabs is NOT affiliated with Trezor Group.



Details of SatoshiLabs… — Trezor (@Trezor) June 24, 2024

Trezor's advice underscores the importance of users being cautious and verifying the authenticity of platforms and requests. In the fast moving space of cryptocurrency, scams and fraudulent activity are becoming increasingly sophisticated, making it critical for users to remain informed and skeptical of unsolicited requests for money or personal information.

The company reminds users to always check official channels for updates and to be wary of platforms or individuals claiming to be officially affiliated with Trezor or SatoshiLabs.

This situation serves as a reminder of the current challenges in the cryptocurrency industry, where losses from scams totaled $3.94 billion in 2023, an increase of 53% compared to $2.57 billion in 2022. And that is just in the US. Overall investment fraud, meanwhile, increased 37% to $4.56 billion from $3.3 billion.