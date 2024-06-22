50 Cent's X Account Hijacked, Hacker Makes $300 Million on Scam Crypto in Minutes

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Cryptocurrency journalist Colin Wu spread the word about the famous American rapper, actor and businessman 50 Cent (his actual name is Curtis James Jackson III) losing his X account to hackers for a short period of time. The hacker(s) used his account to promote scam coin GUNIT, allegedly released by them.

Advertisement

After the rapper recovered access to his X handle, he revealed on Instagram that he had no connection to that token whatsoever and that the hacker had earned hundreds of millions of U.S. dollars in mere minutes.

50 Cent clarifies scam token situation

Colin Wu wrote in his tweet that 50 Cent had published an X post, promoting meme coin GUNIT, as he also published a link that he urged his followers to click on. Within just 30 minutes, GUNIT's market cap soared to a whopping $8 million.

50 Cent, a well-known American rapper, posted a tweet about GUNIT tokens with a link to pump fun. Within half an hour of the post, the market value of GUNIT soared to more than $8 million. But as 50 Cent quickly deleted the tweet and said on Instagram that his Twitter was hacked… — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) June 22, 2024

The hacker then conducted a rugpull, depriving investors of a staggering $300 million in just half an hour. That is what 50 Cent wrote on his Instagram account, making it clear that he was not affiliated with GUNIT coin. He also shared that he had recovered access to his X handle, but while the account was in the hands of the hacker(s), they released the meme coin and made heaps of money on it.

The tweet promoting GUNIT was deleted by the rapper once he was able to access his account.