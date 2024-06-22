Advertisement
AD

    50 Cent's X Account Hijacked, Hacker Makes $300 Million on Scam Crypto in Minutes

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    X account belonging to 50 Cent allegedly hacked and used for making $300 million on scam crypto token
    Sat, 22/06/2024 - 10:36
    50 Cent's X Account Hijacked, Hacker Makes $300 Million on Scam Crypto in Minutes
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Cryptocurrency journalist Colin Wu spread the word about the famous American rapper, actor and businessman 50 Cent (his actual name is Curtis James Jackson III) losing his X account to hackers for a short period of time. The hacker(s) used his account to promote scam coin GUNIT, allegedly released by them.

    Advertisement

    After the rapper recovered access to his X handle, he revealed on Instagram that he had no connection to that token whatsoever and that the hacker had earned hundreds of millions of U.S. dollars in mere minutes.

    Related
    Sat, 06/22/2024 - 10:06
    Spot Ethereum ETF Updated Filings Submitted by Applicants: Hot Details
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    50 Cent's X Account Hijacked, Hacker Makes $300 Million on Scam Crypto in Minutes
    50 Cent's X Account Hijacked, Hacker Makes $300 Million on Scam Crypto in Minutes
    Crucial SHIB Warning Made by Team for Shiba Inu Community
    Is XRP Finally in Uptrend? Shiba Inu (SHIB) May Still Hit $0.00002: Here's How, Ethereum (ETH) to Start Gaining Some Strength
    Ripple CEO Hails “Big Win” in California

    50 Cent clarifies scam token situation

    Colin Wu wrote in his tweet that 50 Cent had published an X post, promoting meme coin GUNIT, as he also published a link that he urged his followers to click on. Within just 30 minutes, GUNIT's market cap soared to a whopping $8 million.

    The hacker then conducted a rugpull, depriving investors of a staggering $300 million in just half an hour. That is what 50 Cent wrote on his Instagram account, making it clear that he was not affiliated with GUNIT coin. He also shared that he had recovered access to his X handle, but while the account was in the hands of the hacker(s), they released the meme coin and made heaps of money on it.

    The tweet promoting GUNIT was deleted by the rapper once he was able to access his account.

    #Cryptocurrency Scam #Cryptocurrency influencer
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    Advertisement
    related image Bitcoin Warning: Key Indicator Predicts BTC Downturn
    Jun 22, 2024 - 10:31
    Bitcoin Warning: Key Indicator Predicts BTC Downturn
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Spot Ethereum ETF Updated Filings Submitted by Applicants: Hot Details
    Jun 22, 2024 - 10:31
    Spot Ethereum ETF Updated Filings Submitted by Applicants: Hot Details
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Crucial SHIB Warning Made by Team for Shiba Inu Community
    Jun 22, 2024 - 10:31
    Crucial SHIB Warning Made by Team for Shiba Inu Community
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Memereum Sells Over 1M Tokens Within Hours on Presale While Markets Rebound
    FLOKI Unveils New Developments and Strategic Marketing Initiatives
    15th Edition Connected Banking Summit – Innovation and Excellence Awards 2024; Ethiopia
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    50 Cent's X Account Hijacked, Hacker Makes $300 Million on Scam Crypto in Minutes
    Bitcoin Warning: Key Indicator Predicts BTC Downturn
    Spot Ethereum ETF Updated Filings Submitted by Applicants: Hot Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD