Advertisement
AD

    Major Crypto Wallet Issues Crucial Warning to Community: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Ledger has spotted brand new type of scam used for hitting TRX, MATIC and ETH wallets
    Fri, 21/06/2024 - 14:06
    Major Crypto Wallet Issues Crucial Warning to Community: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Ledger wallet’s team has taken to the X social media platform to announce they have come across a brand new type of cryptocurrency scam that cyber criminals use to hit users' wallets to take hold of their holdings.

    Ledger published a thread on X to explain how this scam works and how not to fall for it.

    "Address-poisoning scam"

    The new type of cryptocurrency scam, which Ledger is sounding the alarm about, is called “address poisoning.” It happens when a user suddenly sees a mysterious coin or NFT in their wallet – an asset that they had not put in there.

    HOT Stories
    USDT on Toncoin (TON) Officially Goes Live on Binance: Details
    USDT on Toncoin (TON) Officially Goes Live on Binance: Details
    XRP on Track to Be Security in California
    Bitcoin (BTC) to $70,000 Imminent? Solana (SOL) to Pump Ethereum: Here's How, Cardano (ADA) Bounces Around $0.3, But for How Long?
    Can Ripple Still Lose to SEC? Top Lawyer Weighs In

    When this happens, the Ledger team warns, it is most likely that you have become a target for this new type of scam attack. When a scammer sends you some coins, this transaction gets added to your Ledger Live transaction history, and it will look like you already sent money to that wallet in the past.

    The fraudsters hope that the wallet’s owner will mistakenly copy that address from the history of transactions and use it to send funds instead of a real address. However, they cannot steal any crypto from your wallet if you are being attentive and do not initiate a transaction yourself by signing it with your Ledger.

    Related
    Fri, 06/21/2024 - 11:40
    Bitcoin ETFs Continue Bleeding — $140 Million Outflow Registered
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Guidance on how to avoid trouble

    The main advice on how not to fall for an address poisoning scam is simple, according to the Ledger support team; it is to ignore the malicious transaction and the wallet attached to it.

    It is also important to avoid those suspicious tokens or NFTs that have been sent to you by scammers. A good idea here is to select the token/NFT and then select the "Hide Token/NFT Collection" option, the Ledger team guides. This will help you avoid accidentally interacting with this scam wallet and prevent you from sending a transaction to it.

    #Scam Alert
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    Advertisement
    related image Simple Ton Coin (SIMPL) Meme Coin on TON Blockchain Fairlaunched
    Jun 21, 2024 - 14:01
    Simple Ton Coin (SIMPL) Meme Coin on TON Blockchain Fairlaunched
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    related image Warning: Hackers Fake USDT on TON Deposits Amid Binance News
    Jun 21, 2024 - 14:01
    Warning: Hackers Fake USDT on TON Deposits Amid Binance News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image SEC v. Kraken: Key Takeaways From Latest Court Session
    Jun 21, 2024 - 14:01
    SEC v. Kraken: Key Takeaways From Latest Court Session
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    15th Edition Connected Banking Summit – Innovation and Excellence Awards 2024; Ethiopia
    Aleph Zero Introduces The First EVM-Compatible ZK-Privacy Layer with Subsecond Proving Times
    EasyA’s Web3 Developer Community Surpasses One Million and Launches Polkadot Education
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Major Crypto Wallet Issues Crucial Warning to Community: Details
    Simple Ton Coin (SIMPL) Meme Coin on TON Blockchain Fairlaunched
    Warning: Hackers Fake USDT on TON Deposits Amid Binance News
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD