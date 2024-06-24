Advertisement
AD

    Raoul Pal Reveals His Purchases Amid $165 Million Crypto Bloodbath

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    'Banana Zone' Raoul Pal revelas surprising NFT buys during $165 million crypto chaos
    Mon, 24/06/2024 - 11:00
    Raoul Pal Reveals His Purchases Amid $165 Million Crypto Bloodbath
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The last 24 hours on the crypto market turned into a real "bloodbath" as the TOTAL index fell by 3.2%, which is equivalent to more than $72 billion. As a result, the fall in the market has led to mass liquidations totaling more than $160 million, with the most affected being bullish investors, who accounted for 93.9% of the liquidations.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Mon, 06/24/2024 - 07:29
    Bitcoin (BTC) Will Reach $1 Million Within Next Year, Samson Mow Predicts
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Amid the chaos, Raoul Pal, a well-known personality in the crypto industry, revealed his strategy. Instead of panicking, Pal took advantage of the falling market and bought digital art at what he believed to be significantly discounted prices. He said that he used his Ethereum reserves to buy works by famous digital artists XCOPY and Beeple.

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin (BTC) Can Easily Hit $72,500, Here's Why
    Bitcoin (BTC) Can Easily Hit $72,500, Here's Why
    More Than 140,000 BTC From Mt.Gox Hack to Be Repaid: Market Effect
    Everything to Know About Shiba Inu (SHIB) This Week
    Bitcoin (BTC) Will Reach $1 Million Within Next Year, Samson Mow Predicts

    Beeple, whose real name is Mike Winkelman, is one of the most famous digital artists in the NFT field. XCOPY, another influential artist in the NFT community, is known for his distinctive, glitchy style and has gained a loyal following.

    Comeback of NFTs?

    Pal's move is interesting in the sense that he decided to take advantage of the old stock market advice and "buy while the blood is flowing in the streets." No less intriguing is the fact that he chose to buy NFTs. Despite the growth of the crypto market in recent months, NFTs and other digital art items are the sector that has grown the least and lagged far behind.

    Related
    Mon, 06/24/2024 - 08:24
    Shiba Inu Whales Paper Hand SHIB, Key On-Chain Metric Proves
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Can the current "purge" in the market shift the focus to this particular segment of the market after sentiment turns bullish again? Is it possible that Pal's stance on NFTs is an indicator that there are other major players in the crypto space who are buying digital art right now as well?

    #Raoul Pal
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Advertisement
    related image Justin Sun Bullish on Potential Ethereum ETF Approval? Data Suggests So
    Jun 24, 2024 - 10:55
    Justin Sun Bullish on Potential Ethereum ETF Approval? Data Suggests So
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Bitcoin (BTC) Can Easily Hit $72,500, Here's Why
    Jun 24, 2024 - 10:55
    Bitcoin (BTC) Can Easily Hit $72,500, Here's Why
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Is July Bullish for XRP? Price History Says Yes
    Jun 24, 2024 - 10:55
    Is July Bullish for XRP? Price History Says Yes
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Indonesia DIGITAL FINANCEFRONTIER: FINTECH UNLEASHED
    Zoomex Unveils Revolutionary Whale Affiliate Program: Setting a New Standard in Crypto Affiliate Opportunities
    Memereum Sells Over 1M Tokens Within Hours on Presale While Markets Rebound
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Raoul Pal Reveals His Purchases Amid $165 Million Crypto Bloodbath
    Justin Sun Bullish on Potential Ethereum ETF Approval? Data Suggests So
    Bitcoin (BTC) Can Easily Hit $72,500, Here's Why
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD