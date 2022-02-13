Top Signal? Katy Perry Unnerves Crypto Community

News
Sun, 02/13/2022 - 09:01
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Katy Perry broadcasting her affiliation with the FTX exchange has evoked haunting memories
Top Signal? Katy Perry Unnerves Crypto Community
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Pop star Katy Perry has made waves within the cryptocurrency community after taking to Instagram to jokingly announce that she had quit music in order to become an intern at the FTX cryptocurrency exchange

Perry’s effort to promote the crypto giant was expectedly met with ridicule. 

VanEck’s Gabor Gurbacs asked if the singer’s Rust programming skills were good enough. 

Haunted by traumatic memories of the 2018 bear market, many members of the cryptocurrency community also recalled how the “California Gurls” singer showcased her “crypto claws” in

Related
"Big Event": Robinhood's Legal Executive Touts Crypto Wallets

Perry’s career downfall 

Perry, who has nine #1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 under her belt, has had a spectacular career downfall.

After becoming an overnight superstar with “I Kissed Girl” in 2008, she turned into a seemingly unstoppable hitmaker during the “Teenage Dream” era. She scored a whopping five number-one singles in the US with one album, matching the record of the late pop king Michael Jackson.

Perry then extended her winning streak with “Prism,” which has spawned two diamond-certified #1 singles (“Roar” and “Dark Horse”).

After a multi-year hiatus, Perry came up with “Witness” in 2017. The album was a major commercial disappointment that also received scathing reviews from critics. “Smile,” a cliche-ridden flop album released in 2020, was the coup de grace to Perry’s career. Her latest standalone single, “When I’m Gone,” is no longer able to chart virtually anywhere.

Hence, Perry becoming an FTX intern wouldn’t be so shocking after all.

Joining other celebrities who are way past their prime, the “Roar” chanteuse also launched her first collection of non-fungible tokens last December. 

#Bitcoin News #Ethereum News #FTX
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Ethereum NFT Sells for Eye-Popping $24 Million
02/13/2022 - 14:59
Ethereum NFT Sells for Eye-Popping $24 Million
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Cardano Outpaces Bitcoin, Ethereum in Transaction Volume; Here Is the Distinction
02/13/2022 - 14:24
Cardano Outpaces Bitcoin, Ethereum in Transaction Volume; Here Is the Distinction
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Ethereum Transaction Fees Drop to Multi-Month Lows, Here's What It Means
02/13/2022 - 14:15
Ethereum Transaction Fees Drop to Multi-Month Lows, Here's What It Means
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide