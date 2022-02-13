Top Signal? Katy Perry Unnerves Crypto Community

Pop star Katy Perry has made waves within the cryptocurrency community after taking to Instagram to jokingly announce that she had quit music in order to become an intern at the FTX cryptocurrency exchange .



Perry’s effort to promote the crypto giant was expectedly met with ridicule.



VanEck’s Gabor Gurbacs asked if the singer’s Rust programming skills were good enough.

Are her rust skills any good? — Gabor Gurbacs (@gaborgurbacs) February 13, 2022

Haunted by traumatic memories of the 2018 bear market, many members of the cryptocurrency community also recalled how the “California Gurls” singer showcased her “crypto claws” in

Perry’s career downfall