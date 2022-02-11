"Big Event": Robinhood's Legal Executive Touts Crypto Wallets

During a recent interview with Bloomberg, Robinhood Chief Legal Officer Dan Gallagher expressed great excitement regarding the ongoing rollout of cryptocurrency wallets, describing it as “a big event” for Robinhood:

As reported by U.Today, Robinhood introduced cryptocurrency wallets to the first 1,000 users back in January during the feature’s beta test phase.



In late January, Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus opined that the rollout of crypto wallets was a huge deal for the flagship meme coins since it would enable additional use cases. Prior to that, Robinhood users were only able to buy DOGE in order to speculate on its volatile price action, but the hotly anticipated feature will make it possible to tip creators and buy products with the red-hot canine meme coin.



Gallagher, a former commissioner at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, claims that crypto is “a really important asset class” to pay attention to, adding that regulators shouldn’t be too harsh on it.