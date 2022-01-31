FTX Nabs $400 Million at $32 Billion Valuation

Mon, 01/31/2022 - 13:22
Alex Dovbnya
Cryptocurrency giant FTX has reached a $32 billion valuation
Contents

Cryptocurrency behemoth FTX raised $400 million in a Series C funding round that propelled its valuation to a staggering $32 billion.

In his statement, CEO Sam Bankman-Fried described the mammoth fundraising effort as a "milestone achievement" for one of the largest exchanges:

Our Series C financing round represents a milestone achievement for FTX, as we raised close to $2 billion in six months.

The ballooning valuation was achieved because of SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Temasek, Paradigm, Tiger Global and other investors.

The most recent funding round also means a likely higher placement on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index for Bankman-Fried. The crypto mogul's net worth currently stands at $14.4 billion.

Global expansion

Last week, FTX US, the U.S.-based subsidiary of the cryptocurrency giant, reached an $8 billion valuation after raising $400 million.

In July, the parent exchange announced that it had raised $900 million during its Series B round that included the family of legendary American investor Paul Tudor Jones.

Launched in May 2019, FTX quickly emerged from obscurity, becoming a household name in crypto and competing with the likes of Binance and Coinbase.

Bankman-Fried says that the exchange plans to continue interacting with regulators in order to obtain more licenses and expand its global reach.

Last July, FTX reduced the maximum leverage from 100x to 20x amid heightened regulatory scrutiny.

