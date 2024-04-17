Advertisement
AD

    Top Expert Breaks Silence on China and Bitcoin ETF's Current Situation

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Top analyst highlights regulatory challenges for Chinese investors in Hong Kong's Bitcoin ETF approval
    Wed, 17/04/2024 - 16:08
    Top Expert Breaks Silence on China and Bitcoin ETF's Current Situation
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The recent approval of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs by Hong Kong has generated considerable interest within the financial community. However, discussions have emerged regarding the eligibility of Mainland Chinese investors to participate in these investments.

    Advertisement

    Eric Balchunas, a prominent ETF expert, has shed light on potential challenges facing Mainland Chinese investors. Despite the ETF structure technically bypassing direct digital asset purchases, Balchunas suggests that regulatory hurdles could still impede participation due to Chinese government restrictions on virtual assets.

    Related
    Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs Officially Approved in Hong Kong

    On a positive note, Rebecca Sin, an ETF Analyst at Bloomberg, has provided optimistic forecasts for the Hong Kong ETF market. Sin anticipates healthy growth, estimating assets to reach $1 billion within the first two years. However, this projection falls short of more ambitious estimates previously suggested.

    The success of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs in Hong Kong hinges on several factors, including infrastructure improvements and regulatory clarity. Balchunas emphasizes the critical role these elements play in attracting investment and positioning Hong Kong as an ETF leader in the Asian region.

    Related
    Is Bitcoin in Trouble? ETF Holder Number Plummets

    Despite the ETF's structural nuances, Balchunas remains cautious about Chinese government approval, citing historical regulatory actions against cryptocurrencies. China's stance on Bitcoin has been characterized by periodic crackdowns on trading and mining activities, contributing to uncertainty surrounding ETF approval and Mainland Chinese investor participation.

    As developments unfold, attention remains focused on Hong Kong's ETF landscape, where regulatory challenges intersect with market potential.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image Stablecoin Regulation Gaining More Traction in US Congress
    2024/04/17 16:04
    Stablecoin Regulation Gaining More Traction in US Congress
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Fed Chair Jerome Powell Makes Crucial Statement for Crypto Market: Details
    2024/04/17 16:04
    Fed Chair Jerome Powell Makes Crucial Statement for Crypto Market: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Elon Musk Promises X Update That Greatly Excites Crypto Community
    2024/04/17 16:04
    Elon Musk Promises X Update That Greatly Excites Crypto Community
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Introducing Anomaly: AI-Powered Layer 3 for Gaming powered by Arbitrum Orbit, built on Gelato RaaS
    The Second Edition of ETH Belgrade Emerges This June
    NFC 2024 in Lisbon, 28-30 May: One ticket, Five events, one super festival
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Top Expert Breaks Silence on China and Bitcoin ETF's Current Situation
    Stablecoin Regulation Gaining More Traction in US Congress
    Fed Chair Jerome Powell Makes Crucial Statement for Crypto Market: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD