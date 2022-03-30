TooNFT Brings Webtoons, Manga and Comics to Blockchain, Here's How

Developed by leading webtoon platform Toomics, TooNFT project aims to empower the world of cartoons with DAO and NFT ethos

Introducing TooNFT: Why do cartoons need blockchain?

Amid another wave of never-ending euphoria around non-fungible tokens (NFTs), in conjunction with the cartoon giant Toomic, which onboarded 60 million monthly enthusiasts of webtoons, anime and manga, TooNFT - a blockchain-based webtoon platform has decided to enter this segment with its own product.

TooNFT will support content subscription services with all modern performance indicators such as reviews, views, stars and so on.

TooNFT will also be suitable for community building: users will be able to share their opinions and thoughts. Cartoon fans will be able to create fandoms in a seamless and decentralized way. The platform will also launch incentive programs to motivate users' activity.

The best content creators will be selected directly by community members through a DAO-based voting mechanism.

TooNFT platform will leverage non-fungible tokens as the technical basis for creation, distribution and consumption of content in order to build a more fair and inclusive rewards mechanism for creators.

TOON: a one-stop token for decentralized cartoon platform

All services of TooNFT platform will be available for the holders of TOON tokens. TOON will be stakeable: every holder will be able to lock the tokens in order to obtain a claim to the NFTs that will provide the platform’s rewards.

Also, bonuses in TOON will be distributed between participants in DAO referendums.

Started as a webtoon platform in 2015, Toomics has now 60 million users with 22 million MAU and 10 billion page views. Its offices are open in Japan, the U.S., Taiwan, Singapore and the Philippines.