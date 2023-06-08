TMS Network (TMSN) Pre-Sale Gains Traction in June, 2023 while Bitcoin (BTC) On The Eve of Bullish Trend

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bitcoin (BTC), in a remarkable event, has displayed a rarely seen 'Golden Cross,' typically a strong indicator of midterm market trajectory. Noted market analysts anticipate this could trigger a substantial rally, whilst concurrently, the TMS Network is projected to achieve a staggering twentyfold increase by the end of the year.

Bitcoin (BTC), the world's largest cryptocurrency, has made history by exhibiting a "Golden Cross" for the first time, as observed by the pseudonymous cryptocurrency analyst @CryptoJelleNL. This unique Bitcoin (BTC) pattern appears when a short-term moving average, in this case, the 13-day moving average (13MA), crosses its long-term counterpart, the 200-day moving average (200MA), from below, signaling a significant rise in Bitcoin (BTC) bulls. Traditionally, the emergence of a Golden Cross is a bullish sign, hinting at an upcoming rally.

The analyst's confidence in the upcoming Bitcoin (BTC) rally is also based on the likelihood of more crosses appearing shortly. For instance, a cross between the 21-day and 200-day moving averages could surface as early as next week. However, the classic Golden Cross, represented by the 50-day and 200-day moving averages, might take a bit longer to materialize, cautioning Bitcoin (BTC) bulls not to overestimate the influence of these smaller crosses.

At the time of reporting, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $27,183 on leading exchanges, marking a 0.83% increase over the last 24 hours. The Fear and Greed Index, which measures market sentiment, sits comfortably in the "Neutral" zone at 53/100, indicating balanced market Bitcoin (BTC) dynamics.

