Thorchain (RUNE) Rallies by 90% in Last 6 Days, Here's Why

News
Tue, 03/15/2022 - 11:29
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Following the release of numerous fundamental updates, RUNE's value spikes by 90%
Thorchain (RUNE) Rallies by 90% in Last 6 Days, Here's Why
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Thorchain (RUNE) shows one of the strongest price performances on the market among the 100 largest cryptocurrencies, as CoinMarketCap reports. RUNE's price action is also followed by a massive trading volume spike, which equals approximately 500%.

Thorchain is a cross-chain protocol that allows users to perform swaps while being on different networks in a trustless way with no third party involved. Such protocols allow users to avoid the usage of centralized exchanges for swapping coins like Ethereum to Bitcoin in a decentralized manner. 

Rune Chart
Source: TradingView

The sudden price increase was most likely tied to the release of synthetic assets, which are essentially derivative versions of cryptocurrencies like BTC and ETH. Those assets already attracted more than $10 million in trading volume on Thorswap.

Each synthetic asset is backed by the liquidity pool within Thorchain's ecosystem. Some users also compare Thorchain's assets with wrapped versions of assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum, which are used for exposure, rather than swapping. Wrapped BTC or any other asset is backed in a 1 to 1 ratio, while Thorchain's synthetic assets remain mixed with the underlying token.

Related
Bitcoin Is Recovering as $60 Million Short Returned to Lender

Since the announcement on March 10, the asset has faced almost 90% growth, which is still present on the market as developers made a new announcement right after the release of synthetic assets, promising the upcoming release of ToriFi decentralized finance platform.

The trading volume on the asset currently stays at approximately 7.8 million RUNE while spiking to 24 amid the synthetic asset announcement pump. At press time, RUNE trades at $7.9 and faces its first historical and psychological resistance of $8.

article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image SHIB Accepting AMC Chain Buys Gold Mine: Details
03/15/2022 - 16:49
SHIB Accepting AMC Chain Buys Gold Mine: Details
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image EU Lawmakers Vote Against BTC Ban, Two Factors Will Help SHIB Spike to $0.01, Cardano’s TVL Hits New Highs: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
03/15/2022 - 16:06
EU Lawmakers Vote Against BTC Ban, Two Factors Will Help SHIB Spike to $0.01, Cardano’s TVL Hits New Highs: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Shiba Inu Profitability Drops to 35% But Whales Are Undeterred: Details
03/15/2022 - 15:57
Shiba Inu Profitability Drops to 35% But Whales Are Undeterred: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide