Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Won't Add Another Zero? Price Making Comeback

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Tue, 8/04/2025 - 8:46
    Shiba Inu's plans to add another zero to its price didn't turn into reality, for now
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Won't Add Another Zero? Price Making Comeback
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The price of Shiba Inu has been moving near the psychologically significant $0.000010 level in recent days due to strong selling pressure. SHIB is demonstrating unexpected resilience in the face of the market's continuous volatility, remaining stable at around $0.0000113 as of press time. This important support zone has historically served as the meme token's lifeline

    Advertisement

    According to a price chart analysis, SHIB has tested this support zone several times in the last 12 months, creating a horizontal baseline that currently acts as the last line of defense before the token's price drops by another zero. Each time this level was reached it was encouragingly followed by a bounce, suggesting that investors with long-term potential are exerting strong accumulation pressure. 

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    What is noteworthy at this time is that SHIB is not only surviving but stabilizing even in the face of significant liquidation events on the larger market and the collapse of multiple altcoins below critical support. Indicating the possibility of a rebound if market sentiment keeps improving, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has moved into the oversold area (35). 

    HOT Stories
    First XRP ETF to Launch in US
    XRP's Return Above $2 Not Impossible, Ethereum (ETH): Road Below $1,000, Dogecoin (DOGE) 20% Plummeting: What's Next?
    Satoshi's Portfolio Collapses by $30 Billion
    Acting SEC Chair Says Ether Is Not a Security. What About XRP?

    Related
    8.9 Trillion SHIB Hit in Open Interest, What's Next for Shiba Inu Price?
    Fri, 04/04/2025 - 13:12
    8.9 Trillion SHIB Hit in Open Interest, What's Next for Shiba Inu Price?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Advertisement

    Additionally the trading volume has begun to decline, which could indicate that the sell-side pressure is abating. SHIB is among the altcoins that are struggling to gain traction as the market is stabilizing following the recent Black Monday sell-off that was brought on by worries about global tariffs. 

    Related
    Shiba Inu at Risk of Losing One Zero, But There's a Catch
    Thu, 04/03/2025 - 15:52
    Shiba Inu at Risk of Losing One Zero, But There's a Catch
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    The next significant resistance level for SHIB is located at or near $0.0000128 and $0.0000138. The 50-day moving average which is presently trading close to $0.000015 may be retested if there is a successful breakout above these levels. 

    Although caution is still necessary, the meme coin may avoid the dreaded scenario of adding another zero if SHIB can maintain its position above its critical support and bearish momentum wanes.

    #Shiba Inu
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 8, 2025 - 6:30
    Schiff Agrees with Saylor’s Bitcoin Take
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Apr 8, 2025 - 5:25
    First XRP ETF to Launch in US
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Freedx Secures Key DASP License in El Salvador
    More than 75 Asian and global banks heading to Money20/20 Asia this April
    WEEX Lists AB (AB) under the RWA and Blockchain Infrastructure Category
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Freedx Secures Key DASP License in El Salvador
    More than 75 Asian and global banks heading to Money20/20 Asia this April
    WEEX Lists AB (AB) under the RWA and Blockchain Infrastructure Category
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Won't Add Another Zero? Price Making Comeback
    Schiff Agrees with Saylor’s Bitcoin Take
    First XRP ETF to Launch in US
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD