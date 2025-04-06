XRP Shows Ultra Weakness Versus Bitcoin: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

It’s not often that a widely-followed altcoin like XRP enters a stretch of performance so flat and directionless that the only thing really moving is its technical support line — but that is roughly where things stand now, particularly when viewed against Bitcoin.

And while the weekly candlestick chart does not exactly scream panic, it does quietly suggest something more subtle, and potentially more damaging in the short term: a slow, grinding move downward, one that technical indicators are no longer treating as a maybe.

When you zoom in on the chart, it's pretty obvious. XRP is sitting just above the midline of its Bollinger Bands, but what's important is not where it is now — it's the fact that the candles are leaning into that midline from above, closing lower and showing a weakening structure over the last few weeks.

If things keep going like this, the price might go toward the lower Bollinger Band, which is about 0.00001891 BTC — that is about 25% below where it is now. It's not a huge flash crash situation. It's more like the kind of market drift that usually goes unnoticed until it doesn't.

And this is not happening in a vacuum. A few weeks ago, a death cross appeared on the daily chart — a classic bearish crossover where the 23-day moving average dipped below the 50-day. This happened without much noise, but it added weight to the downside.

There is no obvious catalyst right now, and maybe that's the point. Without any upward momentum or strong volume, XRP's current path against Bitcoin is bearish by default. Until something changes, it looks like the price might keep sliding — quietly, steadily, and toward that lower band.