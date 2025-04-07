SHIB Price Prediction for April 7

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The weekend's drop continues on the cryptocurrency market, according to CoinStats.

SHIB chart by CoinStats

SHIB/USD

The price of SHIB has declined by 4.13% over the past 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of the meme coin has tested the local resistance of $0.00001155. The volume is rising, which means there is a chance to see an ongoing upward move.

It might happen if the daily bar closes around the current prices or above and with a long wick.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, one should focus on the bar's closure in terms of the support level of $0.00001082. If it happens far from it, one can expect a bounce off to the $0.000012 area soon.

Image by TradingView

A similar picture can be seen on the weekly chart. As only a few days remain until the bar's closure, it is too early to make any distant predictions. If the candle closes around the current prices, sideways trading in the range of $0.000011-$0.000013 is the most likely scenario.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001144 at press time.