Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Prediction for April 7

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Mon, 7/04/2025 - 15:27
    Has long-term decline of SHIB ended by now?
    Advertisement
    SHIB Price Prediction for April 7
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The weekend's drop continues on the cryptocurrency market, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    SHIB chart by CoinStats

    SHIB/USD

    The price of SHIB has declined by 4.13% over the past 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of the meme coin has tested the local resistance of $0.00001155. The volume is rising, which means there is a chance to see an ongoing upward move. 

    Related
    XRP Price Prediction for April 6
    Sun, 04/06/2025 - 10:49
    XRP Price Prediction for April 6
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    It might happen if the daily bar closes around the current prices or above and with a long wick.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, one should focus on the bar's closure in terms of the support level of $0.00001082. If it happens far from it, one can expect a bounce off to the $0.000012 area soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    A similar picture can be seen on the weekly chart. As only a few days remain until the bar's closure, it is too early to make any distant predictions. If the candle closes around the current prices, sideways trading in the range of $0.000011-$0.000013 is the most likely scenario.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00001144 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Apr 7, 2025 - 15:21
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for April 7
    Price Analysis
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Apr 7, 2025 - 14:38
    Breaking: XRP Collapses 8% in Minutes Because of This One Word
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    WEEX Lists AB (AB) under the RWA and Blockchain Infrastructure Category
    Hive Intelligence Launches Mainnet, Joins NVIDIA Inception to Power Next-Generation Crypto AI Agents
    LBank Achieves Explosive Growth, Memecoin Trading Hits 7.42% in Q1 2025
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    WEEX Lists AB (AB) under the RWA and Blockchain Infrastructure Category
    Hive Intelligence Launches Mainnet, Joins NVIDIA Inception to Power Next-Generation Crypto AI Agents
    LBank Achieves Explosive Growth, Memecoin Trading Hits 7.42% in Q1 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SHIB Price Prediction for April 7
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for April 7
    Breaking: XRP Collapses 8% in Minutes Because of This One Word
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD