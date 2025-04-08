Bitcoin Making Crucial Move, Here’s Where Price May End Up: Top Analyst

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Crypto analyst Michael van de Poppe, based in Amsterdam, has published a tweet to comment on Bitcoin’s recent attempt to surge back above the $80,000 level. The attempt has not been successful yet, and BTC has been pushed back to the $79,400 zone.

Still, Poppe believes that the world’s primary crypto is demonstrating its strength and resilience, striving to reclaim the lost psychologically important price level. He reckons that even if the price fails to take any highs in the short term, he sees Bitcoin rising much higher over the next year.

"Bitcoin is attacking $80,000"

The analyst tweeted that he sees Bitcoin “attacking” $80,000 as a “strong sign.” Still, he did not offer any particular price outlook for BTC, saying that it is hard to say anything in particular here at the moment: “I don’t know whether we’ll be having another drop or whether we’ve seen it all.”

However, citing the mammoth amount of liquidity injected onto the market with the recent mega sell-off, he expects the Bitcoin price to be “substantially higher” in half a year or a year.

#Bitcoin attacking $80,000 is a strong sign.



I don’t know whether we’ll be having another drop or whether we’ve seen it all.



However, with the amount of liquidity being added, 6 & 12 months from now prices will be substantially higher. — Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) April 8, 2025

Great monetary reconciliation coming, Samson Mow expects

Vocal Bitcoin proponent Samson Mow has addressed the crypto community regarding the current financial market turmoil, as not only Bitcoin but also stocks are in deep red. Mow shared that he saw the beginning of what is happening now back in 1971 – that was the year when U.S. President Nixon ended the Bretton Woods system by depriving the U.S. dollar of its gold backing.

Everything happening today was set in motion in 1971.



Nothing can be done to avoid the Great Monetary Reconciliation. Not improving government efficiency. Not lowering 10 year rates. Not tarrifs. Not rebalancing global trade.



The only safe haven is #Bitcoin.



Plan accordingly. — Samson Mow (@Excellion) April 8, 2025

Since then, the U.S. dollar has been gradually losing its value and purchasing power. Mow believes that no efforts of the U.S. government can help avoid the Great Monetary Reconciliation. He doubts that anything can be done here – nothing that neithet Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (D.O.G.E.) nor can the Federal Reserve improve the situation by lowering 10-year interest rates. Donald Trump’s trade tariffs against the goods of 180 countries entering the U.S. cannot help here either, Mow claims. The only way out is to switch the U.S. monetary system to Bitcoin since this is “the only safe haven,” he added. “Plan accordingly,” Mow told his X followers.