Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    Bitcoin Making Crucial Move, Here’s Where Price May End Up: Top Analyst

    By Yuri Molchan
    Tue, 8/04/2025 - 8:58
    Top analyst believes that Bitcoin's attempt to regain $80,000 was "strong sign"
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin Making Crucial Move, Here’s Where Price May End Up: Top Analyst
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Crypto analyst Michael van de Poppe, based in Amsterdam, has published a tweet to comment on Bitcoin’s recent attempt to surge back above the $80,000 level. The attempt has not been successful yet, and BTC has been pushed back to the $79,400 zone.

    Still, Poppe believes that the world’s primary crypto is demonstrating its strength and resilience, striving to reclaim the lost psychologically important price level. He reckons that even if the price fails to take any highs in the short term, he sees Bitcoin rising much higher over the next year.

    Related
    Michael Saylor Ultra Bullish on Bitcoin Amid Crypto Market Bloodbath
    Mon, 04/07/2025 - 13:40
    Michael Saylor Ultra Bullish on Bitcoin Amid Crypto Market Bloodbath
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    First XRP ETF to Launch in US
    XRP's Return Above $2 Not Impossible, Ethereum (ETH): Road Below $1,000, Dogecoin (DOGE) 20% Plummeting: What's Next?
    Satoshi's Portfolio Collapses by $30 Billion
    Acting SEC Chair Says Ether Is Not a Security. What About XRP?

    "Bitcoin is attacking $80,000"

    The analyst tweeted that he sees Bitcoin “attacking” $80,000 as a “strong sign.” Still, he did not offer any particular price outlook for BTC, saying that it is hard to say anything in particular here at the moment: “I don’t know whether we’ll be having another drop or whether we’ve seen it all.”

    Advertisement

    However, citing the mammoth amount of liquidity injected onto the market with the recent mega sell-off, he expects the Bitcoin price to be “substantially higher” in half a year or a year.

    Great monetary reconciliation coming, Samson Mow expects 

    Vocal Bitcoin proponent Samson Mow has addressed the crypto community regarding the current financial market turmoil, as not only Bitcoin but also stocks are in deep red. Mow shared that he saw the beginning of what is happening now back in 1971 – that was the year when U.S. President Nixon ended the Bretton Woods system by depriving the U.S. dollar of its gold backing.

    Since then, the U.S. dollar has been gradually losing its value and purchasing power. Mow believes that no efforts of the U.S. government can help avoid the Great Monetary Reconciliation. He doubts that anything can be done here – nothing that neithet Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (D.O.G.E.) nor can the Federal Reserve improve the situation by lowering 10-year interest rates. Donald Trump’s trade tariffs against the goods of 180 countries entering the U.S. cannot help here either, Mow claims. The only way out is to switch the U.S. monetary system to Bitcoin since this is “the only safe haven,” he added. “Plan accordingly,” Mow told his X followers.

    #Bitcoin #Samson Mow
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 8, 2025 - 9:07
    John Deaton Recalls XRP Non-Securities Fight Amid ETF Rollout
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Apr 8, 2025 - 8:46
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Won't Add Another Zero? Price Making Comeback
    News
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Freedx Secures Key DASP License in El Salvador
    More than 75 Asian and global banks heading to Money20/20 Asia this April
    WEEX Lists AB (AB) under the RWA and Blockchain Infrastructure Category
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Freedx Secures Key DASP License in El Salvador
    More than 75 Asian and global banks heading to Money20/20 Asia this April
    WEEX Lists AB (AB) under the RWA and Blockchain Infrastructure Category
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    John Deaton Recalls XRP Non-Securities Fight Amid ETF Rollout
    Bitcoin Making Crucial Move, Here’s Where Price May End Up: Top Analyst
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Won't Add Another Zero? Price Making Comeback
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD