    Coinbase Drops Major XRP Update, Bitcoin Is Better Buy Right Now, Says Mark Cuban; Ripple CEO Teases Approaching Major Ripple Event in June: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    By Valeria Blokhina
    Mon, 7/04/2025 - 16:10
    Catch up on the latest happenings in the crypto world from the weekend in U.Today's news digest!
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Take a closer look at the weekend's top three news stories with U.Today.

    Coinbase drops major XRP update: Details

    On Friday, April 4, Coinbase Institutional X account announced that Coinbase Derivatives has filed with the CFTC to self-certify XRP futures. As stated in the announcement, XRP futures contracts are expected to go live on April 21, 2025. By making this move, Coinbase aims to provide "a regulated, capital-efficient way to gain exposure to one of the most liquid digital assets." According to the filing, Coinbase Institutional will launch XRP futures as a monthly, cash-settled, margined product with the symbol XRL. Each contract reflects XRP's price, is settled in USD and represents 10,000 XRP. This initiative follows the introduction of similar XRP futures by Bitnomial in March, making Coinbase's offering the second of its kind on the market.

    Bitcoin (BTC) is better buy right now: Billionaire Mark Cuban

    In a recent exchange on X platform, billionaire Mark Cuban expressed a cautious endorsement of Bitcoin as a good investment while the stock market is experiencing a crash. In his X post from Saturday, April 5, Cuban wrote that in a time of stock market decline, companies may start buying back their own stock at lower prices. One of the commentators responded to this suggestion with "Bullish." Cuban, in turn, replied that while these buybacks will likely take place, Bitcoin is currently the best asset to invest in: "You will eventually be right. But btc is probably a better buy right now." This comment could be a hint that companies should be following Strategy's suit of accumulating Bitcoin with spare cash; this tactic is already being adopted by Metaplanet in Japan.

    Ripple CEO teases approaching major Ripple event in June

    Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has recently taken to X platform to invite the XRP community to join him at the upcoming XRPL Apex 2025 event in Singapore. "Looking forward to seeing many of you at @xrplapex in Singapore this June 10-12!", wrote Garlinghouse in his X post. Scheduled to take place on June 10-12, this annual blockchain conference attracts a large number of XRP enthusiasts and features prominent speakers from the industry. Along with Brad Garlinghouse himself, the list of keynote speakers includes Ripple CTO David Schwartz, Ripple President Monica Long and XRPL Commons President David Bchiri. The conference promises to be a major gathering for those interested in the future of XRP.

    #XRP #Coinbase #Bitcoin #Mark Cuban #Ripple News #Brad Garlinghouse
