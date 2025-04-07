Advertisement
    DOGE Price Prediction for April 7

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Mon, 7/04/2025 - 15:42
    Has price of DOGE touched reversal zone yet?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bulls are weaker than bears on the first day of the week, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinStats

    DOGE/USD

    DOGE is one of the biggest losers today, falling by 8.18%.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE has made a false breakout of the local resistance of $0.1515. If the daily bar closes far from it, the drop is likely to continue to the $0.13-$0.14 area tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the price of DOGE has bounced off the formed support of $0.1428. However, if the candle closes near it or below, there is a chance to witness a level breakout, followed by a dump to the $0.12-$0.13 zone.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the picture is similar. Traders should pay attention to the weekly bar's closure in terms of the $0.1411 level. 

    As the volume remains low, none of the sides has accumulated enough energy for a sharp move. In this case, consolidation in the range of $0.14-$0.16 is the most likely scenario.

    DOGE is trading at $0.1469 at press time.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction
