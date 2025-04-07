Advertisement
    Satoshi's Portfolio Collapses by $30 Billion

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 7/04/2025 - 19:40
    Satoshi's Bitcoin holdings are having a rough time
    Satoshi's Portfolio Collapses by $30 Billion
    According to recent data provided by Arkham Intelligence, the portfolio of Satoshi Nakamoto, the mysterious creator of Bitcoin, has plunged by more than $30 billion from a record high. 

    Earlier today, the leading cryptocurrency slipped to a multi-month low of $74,604 before seeing a minor relief rally. 

    The cryptocurrency is now down by more than 30% from its all-time peak that was recorded in January. 

    
    The cryptocurrency market is getting pummeled alongside other risk-on assets. Earlier today, stock markets crashed around the globe due to the impact of tariffs. 

    According to data provided by Bitbo, Satoshi's current net worth stands at roughly $76 billion. His total Bitcoin holdings are believed to be around 970,000 BTC, but such estimates are not precise. Some believe that Satoshi's net worth might be overstated. The aforementioned estimate is based on research conducted by cybersecurity expert Sergio Demian Lerner in 2013. 

    Last November, the wealth of the pseudonymous Bitcoin founder surpassed $100 billion for the first time. As reported by U.Today, Satoshi then ended up surpassing Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates in December. 

    It is worth noting that Satoshi could potentially become the first trillionaire in history if Bitcoin eventually surpasses gold in terms of market cap. 

    The identity of Satoshi remains crypto's biggest mystery up to this day. The HBO documentary that aimed to unmask the person who started it all ended up flopping last year without bringing up virtually anything new to the table. As reported by U.Today, Galaxy CEO Mike Novogratz recently said that Satoshi is likely dead. 

