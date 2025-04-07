Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for April 7

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The week has begun with an ongoing market correction, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BNB/USD

The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has fallen by 4.27% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of BNB has made a false breakout of the local resistance of $565.75. As most of the daily ATR has been passed, there are low chances of seeing sharp moves by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the rate of the native exchange coin is far from key levels. If the candle closes around the current prices, ongoing sideways trading in the range of $540-$580 is the most likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the picture is similar. The volume remains low, which means neither buyers nor sellers are ready to seize the initiative.

In this regard, traders are unlikely to witness sharp ups or downs shortly.

BNB is trading at $551.22 at press time.