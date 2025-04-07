Advertisement
    Acting SEC Chair Says Ether Is Not a Security. What About XRP?

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 7/04/2025 - 18:05
    Acting SEC Chairman Mark Uyeda is silent on XRP
    Acting SEC Chair Says Ether Is Not a Security. What About XRP?
    During a recent CNBC interview, Acting SEC Chairman Mark Uyeda clarified that Bitcoin and Ethereum are not securities, referencing the assessment made by former Chair Gary Gensler. 

    "My predecessor, Chairman Gensler, has made it pretty clear that Ethereum and Bitcoin are not securities. If involved either of those two, it would not be insider trading because it does not involve the purchase of securities," he said. 

    However, Uyeda stopped short of clarifying XRP's legal status despite being asked about the token by Andrew Ross Sorkin, the host of the show. 

    Last month, Ripple dismissed its cross-appeal against the SEC, effectively putting an end to the long-lasting legal battle. Prior to this, there was some speculation about the SEC trying to determine XRP's legal status by using the Ether model. 

    A federal judge previously ruled that the token itself is not a security. 

