Shorting Bitcoin Will Be Best Bear Market Play, Veteran Economist Says

Veteran economist Alasdair Macleod has opined that shorting Bitcoin is the most profitable way to navigate this bear market.

Shorting Bitcoin could be the most profitable way to play this bear market — Alasdair Macleod (@MacleodFinance) April 6, 2025

The bearish take has riled up many members of the Bitcoin community. Some of them have started encouraging Macleod to follow through on his piece of advice.

"Strongly encourage you to follow through with this suggestion with extreme size and leverage," one user said.

Macleod, who started his career as a stockbroker at the London Stock Exchange in 1970, has long been a critic of Bitcoin. Back in 2023, the gold bug described it as "an outlet for speculation."

Meanwhile, Mike McGlone, Bloomberg's senior commodity strategist, has predicted Bitcoin could end up losing a zero.