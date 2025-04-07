Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    Breaking: XRP Collapses 8% in Minutes Because of This One Word

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 7/04/2025 - 14:38
    XRP surged and then collapsed within minutes due to fake news headline
    Advertisement
    Breaking: XRP Collapses 8% in Minutes Because of This One Word
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The price of XRP, one of the leading cryptocurrencies by market cap, has plunged by 8% in mere minutes on major exchanges. 

    Advertisement
    Article image
    XRP/USD on TradingView

    "Wrong"

    The popular altcoin surged to $2 on the Binance exchange after Walter Bloomberg, a widely followed X account that posts headlines from the Bloomberg Terminal, wrote that the White House was considering a 90-day pause on tariffs. The account cited White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett, who had an appearance on Fox News earlier this morning. 

    The social media post quickly went viral and was picked up by CNBC. This instantly boosted the prices of stocks and cryptocurrencies. However, it later turned out that the headline was fake news since Hassett never said anything about the tariff's pause during the actual interview.  

    HOT Stories
    Breaking: XRP Collapses 8% in Minutes Because of This One Word
    200,000,000 XRP Stun World's Largest Exchange
    Bitcoin (BTC) Confirms First Major "Death Cross" of 2025: What's Next?
    ETH/BTC Collapses Below 0.02

    However, the official rapid response account of the White House clarified that the tweet was "wrong." 

    Advertisement

    XRP has since plunged to $1.85, erasing its short-lived gains. Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, obviously sold off on the news as well, but XRP's drop was particularly severe since it experienced a strong rally on the recent news.

    Earlier today, XRP plunged all the way to $1.65 amid a global market sell-off. 

    According to CoinGlass data, roughly $82 million worth of XRP tokens has been liquidated over the past 24 hours. Long positions account for the vast majority of the wipeout ($62 million).

    #XRP Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 7, 2025 - 16:02
    Ripple Reveals $18.9 Trillion Estimation for Tokenization Market by 2033
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Apr 7, 2025 - 15:58
    Stellar's (XLM) 16% Drop Triggers First Major Bearish Signal: What's Next?
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    WEEX Lists AB (AB) under the RWA and Blockchain Infrastructure Category
    Hive Intelligence Launches Mainnet, Joins NVIDIA Inception to Power Next-Generation Crypto AI Agents
    LBank Achieves Explosive Growth, Memecoin Trading Hits 7.42% in Q1 2025
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    WEEX Lists AB (AB) under the RWA and Blockchain Infrastructure Category
    Hive Intelligence Launches Mainnet, Joins NVIDIA Inception to Power Next-Generation Crypto AI Agents
    LBank Achieves Explosive Growth, Memecoin Trading Hits 7.42% in Q1 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple Reveals $18.9 Trillion Estimation for Tokenization Market by 2033
    Stellar's (XLM) 16% Drop Triggers First Major Bearish Signal: What's Next?
    DOGE Price Prediction for April 7
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD