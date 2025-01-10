Advertisement
AD

    This XRP Metric Shows Price Drop Not Important

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Probably most important metric for any network is growing
    Fri, 10/01/2025 - 13:52
    A
    A
    A
    This XRP Metric Shows Price Drop Not Important
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP is now trading at $2.31 after starting 2025 with erratic price action. Even though the price of the token has fluctuated somewhat, one important indicator — wallet growth — remains stable, indicating strong long-term confidence in the XRP Ledger. There have been 58,000 more wallets on the XRP Ledger since the year began, indicating a consistent influx of new users into the ecosystem.

    Advertisement

    Even though prices are volatile, the network's health is reflected in wallet count growth, which is a crucial indicator of growing interest and adoption. In contrast, Ethereum has 645,000 new wallets, while Bitcoin has 102,000. The growth of XRP surpasses that of several other significant cryptocurrencies, such as Dogecoin (+29,000) and Cardano (+2,800), indicating its tenacity and allure.

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    One of the key indicators for assessing blockchain networks like XRP is wallet growth. It reflects growing user adoption as well as the community's confidence and long-term faith in the project. An increase in wallet size indicates that users and investors are preparing for the network's future expansion rather than being put off by transient price volatility.

    HOT Stories
    SHIB Key Burn Metric Soars 1,193% As Big New Launch Approaches
    Ripple Makes Massive $682 Million XRP Transfer
    XRP to Hit Key Level in 3 Days, Dogecoin (DOGE) Might Lose $0.30, Solana (SOL) Just Blundered
    Just One Wallet Owns Close to $10 Billion Worth of Dogecoin (DOGE)

    Technically speaking, XRP is still in a triangle-shaped consolidation phase. With resistance at $2.50, important support levels to keep an eye on are $2.20 and $2.00. If XRP is unable to hold $2.20, it may test lower levels, but a breakout above $2.50 could open the door for fresh bullish momentum.

    Advertisement

    However, there is a glimmer of hope due to the growing wallet count. It shows that the XRP community is still robust and growing, which may eventually result in increased network activity and usefulness. This growth might be a more important sign of success for long-term investors than transient price changes. The consistent increase in wallets as XRP continues to negotiate market swings demonstrates its enduring appeal and room for growth.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #XRP
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 10, 2025 - 13:29
    8.32 Trillion in 24 Hours, Shiba Inu Open Interest Skyrockets
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Jan 10, 2025 - 13:17
    8,104,394 Ripple RLUSD Stablecoin in 24 Hours: What's Happening?
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 1, 2025 - 18:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 1, 2025 - 15:00
    Bitcoin (BTC) Finally Rocketing: Five Indicators to Track for Bull Run
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Wallets
    Dec 30, 2024 - 14:08
    Top Cryptocurrency Wallets 2025: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Driving Digital Change: The 33rd Digital Transformation Summit to Shape India’s $1 Trillion Digital Market
    Coin Corner - Your Go-To Cryptocurrency Wallet & Exchange Solution
    LBank Unveils Brand Evolution, Empowering Advanced Trading Experience
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    This XRP Metric Shows Price Drop Not Important
    8.32 Trillion in 24 Hours, Shiba Inu Open Interest Skyrockets
    8,104,394 Ripple RLUSD Stablecoin in 24 Hours: What's Happening?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD