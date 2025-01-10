XRP to Hit Key Level in 3 Days, Dogecoin (DOGE) Might Lose $0.30, Solana (SOL) Just Blundered

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The price action of XRP is currently consolidating within a narrowing triangle pattern, and it has entered a critical phase. The token, which is currently trading at $2.25, is indicating that it will test its 50 EMA in the next few days; this level may determine the token's short-term trajectory. The first line of defense for bulls is the 50 EMA, which is presently trading at about $2.15.

The strength of the market and buyers' readiness to intervene will be put to the test if XRP drops to this level. A rebound from the 50 EMA might lead to a move back toward $2.50, a crucial resistance level that XRP has had trouble breaking. Beyond that, $2.80, which corresponds to the triangle's upper boundary, becomes the next crucial level to keep an eye on.

The downside is that if XRP breaks below the 50 EMA, it might move toward the psychological level of $2.00, which is in line with a long-term trendline. A deeper retracement might target $1.80, or even the 100 EMA close to $1.63, if this support is broken. Although neither buyers nor sellers appear to be in control, the RSI is currently centered around the neutral 50 mark.

The market's indecision is indicated by the low volume, however. A breakout — or breakdown — is likely due to the triangle's narrowing structure, but this lack of momentum may postpone important price movements. Within three days, if XRP keeps moving in the same direction, it might reach the 50 EMA.

It will determine the tone for its next major move if it recovers or breaks through this level. Traders should keep a close eye on the $2.15 support and $2.50 resistance because these levels will probably determine XRP's immediate direction. As the market gets ready for its next big move, patience and prudence are essential.

Dogecoin needs this level

Dogecoin, which is currently trading at $0.3225, down 5.57% over the past day, is under pressure. With indicators pointing to the possibility of a further decline, the price is quickly approaching a crucial support level at $0.30. Given that the 100 EMA at $0.2994 is currently serving as the next important support, the technical chart emphasizes DOGE's difficulty at keeping up its momentum.

DOGE's ability to maintain this support is questionable given the current bearish sentiment and low trading volume, but historically this level has served as a buffer against abrupt sell-offs. In the event that DOGE is unable to recover from the 100 EMA, the price may continue to decline in the direction of the 200 EMA, which is located close to $30.

Before DOGE goes into a protracted downward trend, this level is regarded as the last line of defense. A break of the 200 EMA would probably indicate a change in market sentiment and increase selling pressure. Regaining $0.35 is necessary for DOGE to stabilize and launch a recovery effort.

If the price breaks above this resistance, it may return to recent highs of $0.37. The chances of a long-term recovery, however, appear remote given the bearish market structure of the present, unless there is a notable resurgence in buying interest.

Solana fading

In the past day, Solana has experienced a substantial decline, falling 5.43%, to trade at $186. The token's price has dropped below its 100 EMA at $196, a crucial support level that has historically kept it stable during market downturns. A change in momentum is indicated by this breakdown, and if bearish pressure keeps increasing, things may get worse.

The growing volume of trading raises more concerns because it suggests that selling is picking up speed. Higher volume during a decline usually indicates that traders are selling off their positions, indicating growing bearish sentiment. If this pattern continues, SOL may experience additional downward pressure. Technically speaking, the 200 EMA at $178 is the next important level to keep an eye on.

This is Solana's final stronghold before a more serious downward trend begins. SOL may be able to retest the $150 level, a crucial psychological support that might draw buyers if it breaks below the 200 EMA. But given the state of the market and the increasing volume, it appears possible that this level will be tested soon. SOL would have to swiftly recover the $196 mark in order to regain some stability.

At $203 and $216, you should keep an eye on the critical resistance levels. Although a sustained move above these levels might indicate a possible recovery, the current momentum is heavily in favor of bears. Solana's prospects are still dire for the time being unless buyers intervene to protect important support levels.

A key area for determining the token's short-term trajectory will be the volume and price action surrounding the 200 EMA, so traders should pay special attention to this. Solana may be in for a much more significant correction if selling pressure keeps increasing.