This Is How Much Bitcoin (BTC) You Need to Be Considered Whale by Blockstream CEO

News
Wed, 04/22/2020 - 16:22
Alex Dovbnya
You are allowed to call yourself a Bitcoin whale if you own at least 100 BTC, according to Blockstream CEO Adam Back
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Contents

According to Blockstream CEO Adam Back, owning 100 BTC might be enough to make you a Bitcoin (BTC) whale.  

The Bitcoin pioneer, who was cited in Satoshi's whitepaper, claims that this would be "a staggering amount of value" at $10,000 per one coin.   

Related
Bitcoin Ban Is "Success Metric" in China: Adam Back

Whales are growing stronger

The number of Bitcoin whales reached a two-year high on Apr. 10 amid what appears to be a new accumulation phase.   

According to data provided by CoinMetrics, holders with at least 1,000 BTC control more than 42 of Bitcoin's total supply. Notably, this percentage is four percent higher compared to the December 2017 peak, which can be explained by the fact that a lot of retail investors jumped ship after the crash.      

Still, Bitcoin pales in comparison to other projects when it comes to wealth inequality. Stellar and Ripple take a cake in this department, with more than 80 percent of their addresses being controlled by deep-pocketed holders. 

Related
Mark Yusko Explains Why XRP Is Excluded from Morgan Creek's Digital Asset Index Fund: Watch Full Video

Smaller addresses on the rise 

Despite the dominance of whales (and inevitable centralization concerns), the number of smaller Bitcoin addresses has also been on the rise as of recently. 

As reported by U.Today, the number of wallets that hold at least 1 BTC recently reached its all-time high. 

This also applies to all addresses with non-zero balances, which surpassed their 2017 peak in late March. 

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

Cloud miningPromoted

IQ Mining
30% OFF till 30th Apr
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website

Trading BotsPromoted

Dax Robot
Website
TOP-20 Cryptocurrency and Bitcoin (BTC) Wallets in 2020
Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
TOP 15‌ ‌Best‌ ‌Crypto‌ ‌Lending‌ ‌and‌ ‌Bitcoin‌ ‌Loan‌ ‌Websites‌ ‌for ‌2020‌
Ripple Loses Former CME Executive Who Was Behind XRP Success
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction — Slight Rise Before Dropping to $6,500
SimpleFX Trading Platform Introduces New Payment Solutions in Latin America
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy