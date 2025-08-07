Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Binance Lost 10% of Ethereum (ETH) Supply: Massive Bullish Signal

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Thu, 7/08/2025 - 10:19
    Binance's Ethereum supply rapidly decreasing, suggesting substantial capital outflow
    Advertisement
    Binance Lost 10% of Ethereum (ETH) Supply: Massive Bullish Signal
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    According to Binance's most recent proof of reserves report released on Aug. 1, user holdings across key assets have changed dramatically. The most notable was the sharp decline in reserves of Ethereum, which fell by almost 10%. The exchange currently has about 4.55 million ETH, which is 496,984 ETH less than it had a month ago.

    Ethereum supply thin

    This withdrawal contrasts significantly with other assets with comparatively small reserve changes. In addition to USDT holdings increasing by over 258 million (+0.87%), Bitcoin reserves increased by 17,167 BTC (+2.99%). Even Binance's native token, BNB, saw a negligible 0.38% increase. 

    Article image
    ETH/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Ethereum's decline is certainly unusual. When considering supply and demand, it is not wise to overlook such a large ETH outflow. Assuming that demand stays the same or rises, a declining supply of a valuable asset usually results in higher prices. This fundamental law of economics is being demonstrated in real time by Ethereum. The ETH/USD chart lends credence to this idea. 

    HOT Stories
    Save Satoshi Petition Touted by '$1 Million' BTC Samson Mow
    Crypto Ban No Longer Feasible for SEC, Bloomberg's Top Columnist Says
    XRP Back in $2 World, Bitcoin (BTC) Caught in Crossfire, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Let Bulls Down
    XRP Rockets 7,676% in Liquidation Imbalance, 12,887.11% for Shiba Inu, Ripple CTO Back In Code — Crypto News Digest

    Ethereum's market strengh

    Following a brief decline toward the $3,500-$3,600 range, Ethereum is currently showing indications of growing strength. A descending trendline has been breached by the price, indicating a bullish breakout. The 26 EMA's support held firm and the RSI is still in a healthy range (currently around 66), allowing for potential upside without running the immediate risk of overbought conditions. 

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 08/05/2025 - 15:45
    $372,000,000 in BlackRock's Ethereum ETF Stuns Coinbase Prime, More Sell-off?
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    Since almost half a million ETH have been taken out of circulation on one of the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges, it is highly likely that these coins were either transferred to cold wallets or utilized in DeFi applications, and both are great from a price perspective for Ethereum. Price pressure may increase if even a small portion of this exodus indicates long-term holding or staking behavior.

    Ethereum has surpassed resistance and is currently trading above $3,700, so the market may benefit from Binance's loss. The abrupt shortage feeds the flames for a possible rally in the future, particularly if inflows of previously uninvested capital follow.

    #Ethereum #Binance
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 7, 2025 - 7:53
    Ripple CTO Wants to Share XRP Facts with Caitlin Long
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 7, 2025 - 7:50
    Save Satoshi Petition Touted by '$1 Million' BTC Samson Mow
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    CCipher and MMOS: Pioneering the Web3 AI Smartphone Revolution
    Gate Joins Global Dollar Network as a First-Tier Partner, Leading Stablecoin Adoption
    Dreamcash Begins Rollout of Trading Platform with Hyperliquid Integration via Waitlist Access
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Binance Lost 10% of Ethereum (ETH) Supply: Massive Bullish Signal
    Ripple CTO Wants to Share XRP Facts with Caitlin Long
    Save Satoshi Petition Touted by '$1 Million' BTC Samson Mow
    Show all