Binance Lost 10% of Ethereum (ETH) Supply: Massive Bullish Signal

According to Binance's most recent proof of reserves report released on Aug. 1, user holdings across key assets have changed dramatically. The most notable was the sharp decline in reserves of Ethereum, which fell by almost 10%. The exchange currently has about 4.55 million ETH, which is 496,984 ETH less than it had a month ago.

Ethereum supply thin

This withdrawal contrasts significantly with other assets with comparatively small reserve changes. In addition to USDT holdings increasing by over 258 million (+0.87%), Bitcoin reserves increased by 17,167 BTC (+2.99%). Even Binance's native token, BNB, saw a negligible 0.38% increase.

Ethereum's decline is certainly unusual. When considering supply and demand, it is not wise to overlook such a large ETH outflow. Assuming that demand stays the same or rises, a declining supply of a valuable asset usually results in higher prices. This fundamental law of economics is being demonstrated in real time by Ethereum. The ETH/USD chart lends credence to this idea.

Ethereum's market strengh

Following a brief decline toward the $3,500-$3,600 range, Ethereum is currently showing indications of growing strength. A descending trendline has been breached by the price, indicating a bullish breakout. The 26 EMA's support held firm and the RSI is still in a healthy range (currently around 66), allowing for potential upside without running the immediate risk of overbought conditions.

Since almost half a million ETH have been taken out of circulation on one of the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges, it is highly likely that these coins were either transferred to cold wallets or utilized in DeFi applications, and both are great from a price perspective for Ethereum. Price pressure may increase if even a small portion of this exodus indicates long-term holding or staking behavior.

Ethereum has surpassed resistance and is currently trading above $3,700, so the market may benefit from Binance's loss. The abrupt shortage feeds the flames for a possible rally in the future, particularly if inflows of previously uninvested capital follow.