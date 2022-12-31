There's Still Time for Bitcoin to Hit $100,000 This Year, DOGE Founder Says

Sat, 12/31/2022 - 12:31
article image
Yuri Molchan
Co-creator of Dogecoin tweeted that Bitcoin might still reach price level desired by many this year
There's Still Time for Bitcoin to Hit $100,000 This Year, DOGE Founder Says
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Billy Markus, who built Dogecoin together with Jackson Palmer in 2013, took to Twitter to comment on the Bitcoin price. He stated that it can still reach the long-cherished target of $100,000. On Twitter Markus is known under the alias "Shibetoshi Nakamoto."

His tweet was rather ironic, though, as he explained what the main driver for Bitcoin is in his view.

Markus trolls crypto gamblers

Billy Markus tweeted that "there is still time for Bitcoin to hit $100,000" in 2023. In the comment thread he added that 2022, which is about to end, has shown to him that Bitcoin is neither a store of value nor an inflation hedge.

Markus believes, based on the events of this year, that BTC is mostly "a speculative toy for gamblers and fraudsters." Apparently, this is why he posted his ironic tweet with one day to go before the end of 2022.

At the time of this writing, the flagship digital currency is trading at $16,570.

Related
$250,000 per Bitcoin? Tim Draper Explains Why He Still Stands by His Bullish Prediction

Tim Draper still bets on Bitcoin at $250,000

Over the past three years, renowned venture investor Tim Draper has been predicting Bitcoin to go as high as $150,000 by 2023. He explained this bet by the high pace of BTC adoption spreading globally.

Later on, he raised his bet to $250,000 per BTC. Recently, U.Today reported that the investor still stands by his prediction about $250,000, but now he expects this massive price surge to happen next year.

#Bitcoin News #Cryptocurrency influencer
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image XRP Price Analysis for December 31
12/31/2022 - 15:38
XRP Price Analysis for December 31
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Prominent Analyst Shared "2022 Shopping List" One Year Ago; Check Out His Returns
12/31/2022 - 15:19
Prominent Analyst Shared "2022 Shopping List" One Year Ago; Check Out His Returns
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 31
12/31/2022 - 14:37
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 31
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk