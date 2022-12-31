There's Still Time for Bitcoin to Hit $100,000 This Year, DOGE Founder Says

Co-creator of Dogecoin tweeted that Bitcoin might still reach price level desired by many this year

Billy Markus, who built Dogecoin together with Jackson Palmer in 2013, took to Twitter to comment on the Bitcoin price. He stated that it can still reach the long-cherished target of $100,000. On Twitter Markus is known under the alias "Shibetoshi Nakamoto."

His tweet was rather ironic, though, as he explained what the main driver for Bitcoin is in his view.

Markus trolls crypto gamblers

Billy Markus tweeted that "there is still time for Bitcoin to hit $100,000" in 2023. In the comment thread he added that 2022, which is about to end, has shown to him that Bitcoin is neither a store of value nor an inflation hedge.

Markus believes, based on the events of this year, that BTC is mostly "a speculative toy for gamblers and fraudsters." Apparently, this is why he posted his ironic tweet with one day to go before the end of 2022.

At the time of this writing, the flagship digital currency is trading at $16,570.

what we learned about bitcoin in 2022:



🚫 store of value

🚫 inflation hedge

✅ speculative toy for gamblers and fraudsters — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) December 30, 2022

Tim Draper still bets on Bitcoin at $250,000

Over the past three years, renowned venture investor Tim Draper has been predicting Bitcoin to go as high as $150,000 by 2023. He explained this bet by the high pace of BTC adoption spreading globally.

Later on, he raised his bet to $250,000 per BTC. Recently, U.Today reported that the investor still stands by his prediction about $250,000, but now he expects this massive price surge to happen next year.