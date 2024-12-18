'The Window to Accumulate Bitcoin Is Rapidly Closing': Samson Mow Warns

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Renowned Bitcoin maximalist Samson Mow, the former CSO at Adam Back’s Blockstream and currently the CEO of JAN3 and a few other companies, believes that there is not that much time left in order to accumulate the digital gold — Bitcoin.

In his tweet, he mentioned the most recent Bitcoin purchases made by Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy business intelligence firm, revealing the main reason for that hasty accumulation.

"Saylor is hitting the ATM hard," Mow says

The JAN3 boss commented on several recent gigantic Bitcoin purchases announced by MicroStrategy, which has been accumulating BTC since 2020. Mow tweeted that “Saylor is hitting the ATM hard” since he is aware that “the window to accumulate Bitcoin is rapidly closing.” The abbreviation ATM here stands for “Accumulate, Time, Machine.”

Mow suggested that those entities or retail investors who still plan to buy Bitcoin should lower their time preference and act quickly before Bitcoin soars into a price range where only a few will be able to buy it.

Saylor is hitting the ATM hard because he knows the window to accumulate #Bitcoin is rapidly closing. Lower your time preference. — Samson Mow (@Excellion) December 17, 2024

Mow added that the strategy implemented by Saylor is worth following since it helps to add more value to shareholders: “I would do the exact same thing. This is value accretion for shareholders.”

Here's when it’s too late to buy Bitcoin, per Mow

In another tweet published recently, Mow addressed a popular thesis that claims that “Bitcoin is still early.”

The JAN3 boss commented on a tweet, in which a Bitcoiner said that his coworker has been asking if it is not too late to buy BTC. Quoting this tweet, Mow said: “If they have to ask, it’s still early.”

However, in a comment, he added that once Bitcoin either replaces the U.S. dollar or becomes its official equivalent in the U.S., which means that prices and bills would be counted in Satoshis, it is then too late to buy BTC: “It will be late when your utility bill arrives and it’s denominated in sats.”

It will be late when your utility bill arrives and it’s denominated in sats. — Samson Mow (@Excellion) December 18, 2024

Several times this year, Samson Mow shared a prediction that soon Bitcoin will pass the price and adoption line, after which users will only be able to earn BTC, not buy it. This week, Bitcoin soared to hit a new all-time high above the $107,000 level.