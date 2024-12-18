Advertisement
    'The Window to Accumulate Bitcoin Is Rapidly Closing': Samson Mow Warns

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Bitcoin proponent Samson Mow issues critical BTC warning to everyone in cryptocurrency market
    Wed, 18/12/2024 - 13:30
    'The Window to Accumulate Bitcoin Is Rapidly Closing': Samson Mow Warns
    Renowned Bitcoin maximalist Samson Mow, the former CSO at Adam Back’s Blockstream and currently the CEO of JAN3 and a few other companies, believes that there is not that much time left in order to accumulate the digital gold — Bitcoin.

    In his tweet, he mentioned the most recent Bitcoin purchases made by Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy business intelligence firm, revealing the main reason for that hasty accumulation.

    "Saylor is hitting the ATM hard," Mow says

    The JAN3 boss commented on several recent gigantic Bitcoin purchases announced by MicroStrategy, which has been accumulating BTC since 2020. Mow tweeted that “Saylor is hitting the ATM hard” since he is aware that “the window to accumulate Bitcoin is rapidly closing.” The abbreviation ATM here stands for “Accumulate, Time, Machine.”

    Mow suggested that those entities or retail investors who still plan to buy Bitcoin should lower their time preference and act quickly before Bitcoin soars into a price range where only a few will be able to buy it.

    Mow added that the strategy implemented by Saylor is worth following since it helps to add more value to shareholders: “I would do the exact same thing. This is value accretion for shareholders.”

    Here's when it’s too late to buy Bitcoin, per Mow

    In another tweet published recently, Mow addressed a popular thesis that claims that “Bitcoin is still early.”

    The JAN3 boss commented on a tweet, in which a Bitcoiner said that his coworker has been asking if it is not too late to buy BTC. Quoting this tweet, Mow said: “If they have to ask, it’s still early.”

    However, in a comment, he added that once Bitcoin either replaces the U.S. dollar or becomes its official equivalent in the U.S., which means that prices and bills would be counted in Satoshis, it is then too late to buy BTC: “It will be late when your utility bill arrives and it’s denominated in sats.”

    Several times this year, Samson Mow shared a prediction that soon Bitcoin will pass the price and adoption line, after which users will only be able to earn BTC, not buy it. This week, Bitcoin soared to hit a new all-time high above the $107,000 level.

    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
