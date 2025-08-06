Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Coinbase CEO Reacts to Better Business Bureau's New Rating: Details

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Wed, 6/08/2025 - 10:37
    Coinbase's CEO spotlights crypto exchange's recent milestone
    Advertisement
    Coinbase CEO Reacts to Better Business Bureau's New Rating: Details
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has reacted to a significant milestone for the top U.S. cryptocurrency exchange. In a tweet, Armstrong disclosed that Coinbase has acquired an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), indicating considerable growth in customer service.

    Advertisement

    In his X post, Armstrong applauded the company’s Customer Experience team, highlighting the effort that went into achieving this milestone.

    "The Customer Experience team at Coinbase has been working hard to improve our scores and we finally hit an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau," the Coinbase CEO wrote. He added that as Coinbase continues to handle a growing share of its users’ financial lives, improving the customer experience is critical.

    HOT Stories
    Shytoshi Kusama Drops Bombshell As SHIB Needs President
    Ripple Criticizes Draft Crypto Market Structure Bill: Details
    Brandt Calls Bitcoiners 'Bunch of Idiots,' Saylor Weighs In
    Shiba Inu (SHIB): This Was Brutal, Ethereum (ETH) Fails at $3,700: But There's a Catch, Dogecoin (DOGE) Says Goodbye to $0.20

    The Coinbase CEO indicated that there is still much work to be done on improving support, especially addressing the bugs that drive customers to reach out in the first place, adding, "If you have to contact support, we’ve probably already made a mistake upstream somewhere."

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 06/28/2025 - 10:43
    Coinbase CEO Reacts to Major Crypto Institutional Milestone: Details
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    This acknowledgement demonstrates Coinbase’s commitment not just to reactive support but to proactive improvements that prevent issues before they occur.

    In a recent development, Coinbase has introduced the Embedded Wallets tool through its Developer Platform (CDP) to make wallet integration easier for developers. This development comes as Coinbase rebrands its wallet as an "everything app," the Base app, after its layer-2 network.

    Coinbase announces proposed private offering

    Coinbase is raising $2 billion from the sale of convertible bonds, joining a slew of cryptocurrency-focused companies in this push.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 08/04/2025 - 08:18
    Coinbase CEO Responds to UK Banning Coinbase TV Commercial
    ByYuri Molchan

    According to a recent announcement, the largest U.S. crypto exchange intends to use the proceeds to potentially repurchase stock and redeem outstanding debt.

    Coinbase's convertible offering follows a recent surge in deals, with $51.9 billion raised through equity-linked instruments in the United States this year.

    Coinbase’s deal is being marketed in two tranches with a 0% coupon due in 2029 and 2032. The bonds due in 2029 are being offered with a conversion premium of 50% to 55%, and the seven-year tranche in 2032 is promoted with a premium of 30% to 35%.

    #Brian Armstrong #Crypto Exchange
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 6, 2025 - 10:31
    1,000,000,000 DOGE Bought as Whales Step Back into Dogecoin
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Aug 6, 2025 - 10:25
    Charles Hoskinson Spotlights Crazy Midnight Milestone in 24 Hours
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Dreamcash Begins Rollout of Trading Platform with Hyperliquid Integration via Waitlist Access
    Succinct, the First Decentralized Prover Network, Launches on Mainnet
    ONyc Launches on Kamino, Unlocking Real-World Yield and Collateral Utility in Solana DeFi
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Coinbase CEO Reacts to Better Business Bureau's New Rating: Details
    1,000,000,000 DOGE Bought as Whales Step Back into Dogecoin
    Charles Hoskinson Spotlights Crazy Midnight Milestone in 24 Hours
    Show all