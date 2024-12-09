Advertisement
    Crucial Less Than $0.1 Million Bitcoin (BTC) Warning Made by Samson Mow

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Long-term Bitcon bull Mow has warned Bitcoin buyers
    Mon, 9/12/2024 - 11:55
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Samson Mow, prominent Bitcoin advocate and CEO at the BTC-focused firm JAN3, has addressed the cryptocurrency community with a Bitcoin price forecast that may change everything quite soon.

    This bullish warning came as the world’s leading cryptocurrency has declined by 3.09% today, dropping from above the $100,000 level. At the time of this writing, the pioneer cryptocurrency is trading at $98,670.

    In his traditional Bitcoin maxi and bullish manner, Mow tweeted that he expects Bitcoin to trade below $100,000 for a very short time. Therefore, he said, there is still a chance to buy BTC “for less than $0.1 million.” “But not for much longer,” he added.

    Mow has repeatedly stated this year that he expects Bitcoin to eventually reach the much-anticipated $1 million price mark in one or several Omega candles.

    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Mow predicts trigger for first Omega candle

    On Saturday, the JAN3 boss tweeted that he expects a gamma squeeze on MicroStrategy’s stocks to fuel the first Bitcoin Omega candle. A gamma squeeze happens when traders start buying numerous call options, betting on an asset’s price surge.

    This caused market makers to increase their backing of those options by buying more of that asset. Mow believes this is likely to happen to MSTR and to also help drive the Bitcoin price move upward.

    #Samson Mow #Bitcoin #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

