XRP: Mini Death Cross Avoided as Price Surges Above $2

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP has effectively risen above the crucial $2 mark once more, allaying concerns about a possible mini-death cross that had been hovering over its chart. In addition to fresh optimism, the recent recovery might have avoided a significant bearish signal: the 50 EMA crossing below the 100 EMA, which is known as a mini-death cross as opposed to the more significant 50/200 EMA death cross.

Advertisement

After recovering from support at about $1.95, which is in line with the 200 EMA, XRP is currently trading at about $2.15, gaining momentum. The upward move has prevented the two moving averages from intersecting bearishly by placing XRP back above the 50 EMA (green line) and 100 EMA (orange line).

This is an important technical development because a mini-death cross might have caused more selling pressure and further shaken market confidence. Regarding the resistance front, XRP is getting close to a difficult area where it was previously rejected, which is between $2.24 and $2.25. Additionally, this region corresponds to the upper limit of the descending channel that has controlled the price movement of XRP since its peak in early 2025.

Advertisement

A confirmed breakout above this trendline might indicate a reversal in the trend and pave the way for a surge toward $2.50 and possibly $2.70. With extra safety at $1.80 in case of fresh market pressure, support is still strong at $1.95, the level that initiated the most recent rebound. Additionally, there has been a healthy increase in volume, which supports the recent bullish trend and suggests increased market participation.

Before going into overbought territory, XRP still has room to run as the RSI is currently at about 50. The asset may completely break out of its months-long decline and set out on a new path toward a long-term recovery if bulls can keep up their momentum and push through significant resistance levels. As of right now, traders may have seen the strongest bullish signal in weeks when XRP managed to avoid the mini-death cross and maintain above $2.