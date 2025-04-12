Advertisement
    Meme Coins DOGE, SHIB in Green, BONK Amid Top Gainers

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Sat, 12/04/2025 - 9:53
    Almost all largest meme cryptocurrencies are in green zone as crypto segment rebounds
    Meme Coins DOGE, SHIB in Green, BONK Amid Top Gainers
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    As the net capitalization of the cryptocurrency segment is growing, meme coin holders benefit. Bonk (BONK) is attempting to blast past the $1 billion cap yet again while Pengu (PENGU) and Dogwifhat (WIF) meme coins are also posting double-digit gains overnight.

    DOGE, SHIB, PEPE, BONK: All major meme cryptos are up in 24 hours

    In the last 24 hours, the segment of meme cryptocurrencies (dog coins in particular) is undergoing a recovery after a painful week. AI meme cryptos and Solana's meme coins have surged by 14-16% on average.

    Article image
    Image by CoinGecko

    Dogecoin (DOGE), world's largest meme cryptocurrency, is up by 3.3%. Dogecoin's (DOGE) price eclipsed $0.1623 on growing trading volume. Shiba Inu (SHIB), the biggest Dogecoin copycat, hit $0.00001227 with a 2.8% overnight surge.

    Pepe (PEPE) added 3.7% and reached $0.000007081. The token is back in the top 40 largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.

    At the same time, Bonk (BONK), a major community-driven cryptocurrency, is in the spotlight today. BONK crypto jumped by almost 13% in 24 hours. As the BONK price touched $0.00001252, its aggregated market capitalization exceeded $970 million.

    With this amazing increase, Bonk (BONK) became the second fastest-growing crypto in the top 100. Only XDC, the native crypto of XinFin XDC Network, surged faster with a 13.1% jump.

    Toncoin (TON) fails to benefit from crypto rebound

    Pi Network (PI), Sei (SEI) and Flare (FLR) are also in the top performers list with 8-12% upsurges.

    Smaller meme coins Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) and Dogwifhat (WIF) are up by 12-13%.

    At the same time, not all altcoins managed to grow this weekend. Story (IP), Eos (EOS), Hedera (HBAR), Mantra (OM) and Cosmos Hub (ATOM) are in the red today.

    Sensationally, Toncoin (TON), the core native cryptocurrency of the TON blockchain, is also down by 1.1% despite the net crypto capitalization growing.

