Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    SEC’s Hinman Report Is Finally Here: Details

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 11/04/2025 - 18:02
    These are the key findings from the SEC's Hinman ethics report
    Advertisement
    SEC’s Hinman Report Is Finally Here: Details
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Jason Foster, the founder of Empower Oversight Whistleblowers & Research (EMPOWR), has revealed that the nonprofit has now obtained the SEC's crypto conflicts report on former top official William Hinman. 

    Advertisement

    The Office of Inspector General (OIG), the independent office within the highly influential regulatory agency, has found no criminal violations. 

    The OIG has determined that Hinman's infamous 2018 speech, in which he stated that Ethereum (ETH) was not a security, did not violate the agency's ethics rule. 

    HOT Stories
    SEC’s Hinman Report Is Finally Here: Details
    XRP to Fall to $1 If This Exotic Death Cross Is Validated
    Strategy’s Saylor Labels Bitcoin As The Only Path to ‘Economic Immortality’
    Ripple Shifts 200,000,000 XRP in Minutes – What's Happening?

    The speech, according to OIG, had no "direct and predictable" effect on Hinman's financial interests. 

    Advertisement

    Hinman left Simpson Thacher & Bartlett, a New York-based white-shoe law firm, after a 16-year stint to join the SEC in May 2017. It was alleged that Hinman had a direct financial interest in classifying Ether as a non-security since STB was a member of the Ethereum Alliance, an industry organization focused on the popular blockchain network. 

    Related
    Bitcoin's Next Move? Two Crucial Levels Traders Are Watching
    Fri, 04/11/2025 - 15:21
    Bitcoin's Next Move? Two Crucial Levels Traders Are Watching
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    The OIG found no evidence contradicting Hinman's statement about not taking part in matters involving STB. Moreover, he did not own any crypto, according to his 2021 testimony. 

    The highly controversial speech was "collaboratively drafted," meaning that Hinman did not actually represent his own views. The IOG has stressed that multiple offices and divisions took part in the drafting process. "The decision to mention Ether in the speech was likewise collaborative," the report says.

    Empower Oversight has criticized the report, stating that it only narrowly focuses on evidence of criminal conflicts of interest. 

    #Ethereum News #Ripple News #XRP News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 11, 2025 - 16:16
    Ethereum OG Capitulates With Massive Sale, 85% of Bitcoin Holders in Profit Despite Recent Price Plunge, 71,190,773 Million Dogecoin in 24 Hours: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    News
    ByValeria Blokhina
    Price Analysis
    Apr 11, 2025 - 16:02
    DOGE Price Prediction for April 11
    Price Analysis
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    AB Charity Foundation Launches Global Operations with Blockchain-Backed Public Good Framework
    My Crypto Funding Wins Best Trading Conditions Among Crypto Prop Firms
    CLS Global Concludes $428,059 Settlement with Massachusetts Federal Court
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    AB Charity Foundation Launches Global Operations with Blockchain-Backed Public Good Framework
    My Crypto Funding Wins Best Trading Conditions Among Crypto Prop Firms
    CLS Global Concludes $428,059 Settlement with Massachusetts Federal Court
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SEC’s Hinman Report Is Finally Here: Details
    Ethereum OG Capitulates With Massive Sale, 85% of Bitcoin Holders in Profit Despite Recent Price Plunge, 71,190,773 Million Dogecoin in 24 Hours: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    DOGE Price Prediction for April 11
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD