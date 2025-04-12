Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    Brad Garlinghouse: SEC and US Government to Get $50 Million From Ripple Each — in XRP?

    By Yuri Molchan
    Sat, 12/04/2025 - 7:02
    Ripple CEO reveals what's happening to $125 million fine Gensler's SEC won in court
    Advertisement
    Brad Garlinghouse: SEC and US Government to Get $50 Million From Ripple Each — in XRP?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has made an appearance on Fox Business to talk about the end of the legal fight against the SEC as the new Securities and Exchange Commission chairman has been finally and officially appointed.

    He spoke about important things, mostly it was the recent positive change in the U.S. government’s crypto stance, and he also named a key area in crypto and its regulation that is still to be clarified.

    Related
    XRP to Fall to $1 If This Exotic Death Cross Is Validated
    Fri, 04/11/2025 - 14:02
    XRP to Fall to $1 If This Exotic Death Cross Is Validated
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    Brad Garlinghouse: SEC and US Government to Get $50 Million From Ripple Each — in XRP?
    XRP Eyes $2.50 as Key Level Gained, Solana (SOL) Price Breakthrough Next in Line, Dogecoin (DOGE): This Is Last Test for Price
    Billionaire Novogratz: Bitcoin Ready to Run
    $1 Billion BTC Leaves Major US Crypto Exchange, Are Whales Accumulating?

    Ripple enters next phase of crypto market

    In a recently published tweet, Ripple boss Garlinghouse thanked the Fox Business host Liz Claman, who interviewed him this week and they discussed the end of the SEC case, alongside the future of the crypto industry regulation in the U.S.

    Advertisement

    They also discussed Ripple’s recent acquisition of Hidden Road, which was bought for nearly $2 billion and constituted one of the largest acquisitions in the crypto space’s history. He stated that a year ago such a purchase would not have made sense under the hostile crypto attitude from regulators, like the SEC and the IRS. But the situation has changed now.

    Garlinghouse stated that Ripple is “moving past the SEC’s war on crypto and entering the next phase of the market,” which would be “true institutional flows integrating with decentralized finance.”

    Related
    Ripple Shifts 200,000,000 XRP in Minutes – What's Happening?
    Fri, 04/11/2025 - 12:16
    Ripple Shifts 200,000,000 XRP in Minutes – What's Happening?
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Here's what's happening to $125 million SEC fine

    In the course of the interview, Garlinghouse stressed that the SEC case is finally over as the new administration has come to the regulatory agency. He strongly believes that Gary Gensler’s SEC was “on the wrong side of the law” with his hostile view of the crypto space and the actions they took against it.

    As for the $125 million fine that Ripple was meant to pay to Gensler’s SEC as a fine instead of billions of dollars required by the SEC, the Ripple CEO said that the company had put that sum in escrow for the future payment. But now, as the situation has radically changed for the better, they are taking most of those funds back out, along with the earned interest.

    Garlinghouse said that the SEC would still get $50 million from that sum and the U.S. government would get another $50 million and Ripple is currently negotiating for those payments to be made in XRP rather than in dollars.

    #Brad Garlinghouse #Ripple News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 12, 2025 - 8:26
    SHIB Burns Jump 984% But Here’s Big Negative Nuance
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Apr 12, 2025 - 0:01
    XRP Eyes $2.50 as Key Level Gained, Solana (SOL) Price Breakthrough Next in Line, Dogecoin (DOGE): This Is Last Test for Price
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    AB Charity Foundation Launches Global Operations with Blockchain-Backed Public Good Framework
    My Crypto Funding Wins Best Trading Conditions Among Crypto Prop Firms
    CLS Global Concludes $428,059 Settlement with Massachusetts Federal Court
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    AB Charity Foundation Launches Global Operations with Blockchain-Backed Public Good Framework
    My Crypto Funding Wins Best Trading Conditions Among Crypto Prop Firms
    CLS Global Concludes $428,059 Settlement with Massachusetts Federal Court
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SHIB Burns Jump 984% But Here’s Big Negative Nuance
    Brad Garlinghouse: SEC and US Government to Get $50 Million From Ripple Each — in XRP?
    XRP Eyes $2.50 as Key Level Gained, Solana (SOL) Price Breakthrough Next in Line, Dogecoin (DOGE): This Is Last Test for Price
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD