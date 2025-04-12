Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Prediction for April 12

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sat, 12/04/2025 - 14:48
    Has midterm rise of XRP started yet?
    
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The prices of most of the coins remain in the green zone at the beginning of the weekend, according to CoinMarketCap.

    XRP/USD

    The rate of XRP has risen by 4.25% since yesterday.

    On the hourly chart, the price of XRP might have set a local resistance of $2.1862. As most of the daily ATR has been passed, any sharp moves are unlikely to happen by tomorrow.

    However, if the candle closes around the aforementioned level, the growth may continue to $2.30.

    On the bigger time frame, one should focus on the bar closure in terms of the $2.2267 level. If a breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $2.40 range soon.

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of XRP has made a false breakout of the support of $1.7711. Even if the weekly bar closes around the current prices, buyers might need more time to accumulate energy for a further move. In this case, sideways trading in the area of $2-$2.30 is the more likely scenario.

    XRP is trading at $2.1658 at press time.

    #XRP Price Prediction
